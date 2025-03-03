New Jersey Restaurant Scene Shifts: Seven New Openings, One Major Closure

The Garden State’s food scene changed this month as seven new restaurants opened their doors, while a longtime themed restaurant shut down for good.

Hoboken got its first taste of Argentina with Di Blu Bakery, the area’s first Argentine-style bakery. The staff not only bakes sweet treats but also shows locals how to make them. Di Blu combines desserts with learning. Students get to master real Argentine baking techniques while enjoying fresh pastries.

Over in Montclair, Paper Lantern spiced things up, blending classic Sichuan flavors with modern dietary needs. Paper Lantern stands out by getting ingredients from local farms. This fresh take helps fill a gap in Montclair’s expanding food scene.

After twenty years of serving jungle-themed food in Edison, the Rainforest Cafe shut its doors. The only location left standing is the beachfront spot on Atlantic City’s boardwalk.

South Orange got a taste of luxury as Felina Steak opened its third location. Food critics who loved their other restaurants are keeping an eye on this new spot. At the new Felina Steak, top-quality meat meets Italian cooking. Both first-time visitors and food critics seem impressed with the food.

In search of a better location, Qahwah House moved from Clifton to Montclair’s bustling streets. They brought their specialty Yemeni coffees – from rich Sana’ani to warming Adeni Chai – to more customers.

O’Bagel picked Montclair for their sixth shop, sticking to the traditional methods that made their other locations so popular.

Korean food fans got excited when SGD Dubu opened its fifth location in Ridgewood, serving up hot tofu stew and fresh bibimbap to locals.