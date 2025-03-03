Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Headlining Louder Than Life

Slayer and Avenged Sevenfold are set to rock Louisville’s Highland Festival Grounds this fall. The bands will co-headline Louder Than Life, running Sept. 18-21. This will be the only U.S. show this year for Slayer.

The festival brought $33 million to Louisville’s economy last year. With more than 150,000 fans in attendance, it’s among America’s biggest rock festivals.

“As one of the nation’s largest and most celebrated music festivals, it continues to grow at the Kentucky Exposition Center, solidifying its place as a uniquely Kentucky experience and a must-visit event,” David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said in a press release.

Regular tickets cost $319.99. VIP packages run from $699.99 up to $2,199.99. The Angel’s Envy Top Shelf packages are selling out fast. You can buy festival passes on the Louder Than Life website.

Since 2014, rock legends like Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters have graced these stages. In 2019, the show featured Stone Temple Pilots’ big comeback performance.

Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, and hometown heroes Knocked Loose close out the festival on Sept. 21. Rob Zombie will play a special full-album show. The organizers keep hinting at a secret Sunday headliner.

Recent work at Highland Festival Grounds means better acoustics and amenities for fans. Upgrades include new food options, improved facilities, and art displays to greet festival-goers.

Nearby shops and restaurants are busy during the event as music fans pour in. The festival creates jobs and energizes Louisville’s music scene.

Fans staying multiple days can camp in designated areas. Between bands, check out the food trucks and vendor booths full of cool stuff.

