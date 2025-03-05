Ghost Releases New Song, Reveals Papa V Perpetua, Announces New LP

Ghost is officially back with the release of the lead single from their upcoming album, Skeletá, and the unveiling of Papa V Perpetua.

Papa V Perpetua was unveiled at the end of the video for Ghost’s new single “Satanized.” The video provides the origin story for the new Ghost leader.

The Clergy shared in a message, “We wish to inform you that with just a few plumes of smoke our PERPETUAL state of anticipation has subsided. We learned patience is key to opening any door in life. Let us celebrate the crowning of Papa V Perpetua and the announcement of Ghost’s six-six-sixth psalm, Skeletá. Watch the “Satanized” music video; a demonic tale of possession has never sounded this sweet.”

Tobias Forge, the man behind Papa V and the creative force of Ghost, told WRIF’s Meltdown about the new single, “It’s a song about being in love and how that feeling can sometimes be mistaken for demonic possession. But in reality, the song has nothing to do with demonic possession.”



“Satanized” is one of 10 tracks featured on Skeletá, which is due out on April 25 and is currently available for pre-order at Ghost-Official.com. A full track listing is below.



Skeletá is the follow-up to 2022’s Impera. Forge told Meltdown on making the follow-up, “With ‘Impera,’ I was very tuned into the world at the time, and the album reflected that — pointing fingers at external factors and global affairs. But halfway through the ‘Impera’ tour cycle, I decided I didn’t want to make ‘Impera 2.’ I wanted this new record to be more introspective, more about healing. I felt that was something both I and our fans needed.”

Ghost – Skeletá – Track Listing

1. “Peacefield”

2. “Lachryma”

3. “Satanized”

4. “Guiding Lights”

5. “De Profundis Borealis”

6. “Cenotaph”

7. “Missilla Amori”

8. “Marks of the Evil One”

9. “Umbrea”

10. “Excelsis”

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights