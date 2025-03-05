New Jersey Sculpture Park Among Top in America

Getty Images / iv-serg

Those looking for a unique way to enjoy art in nature will find that at sculpture parks, which have become quite trendy throughout the U.S., including in New Jersey. It’s just special to walk about a beautiful park filled with nature and also get to see some cool artwork in the form of sculptures, both large and small. It’s really an immersive experience and brings together art with nature to engage the senses and bring them to new heights. Now, one New Jersey sculpture park has been named one of the best in America, so get this spot on your radar for a visit.

Props for New Jersey Sculpture Park

So, how long have sculpture parks been around? “The earliest evidence of three-dimensional art-making dates back 175,000 years ago with Neanderthals creating ring-like structures of stacked rocks in a cave, which were discovered in France in 1990,” notes Art & Object. “During the Renaissance, the Italian humanist Leon Battista Alberti (1404-1472) declared that the gardens of country estates should include ‘…planters where vines can climb, placed on marble columns; vases and amusing statues, provided they are not obscene.'” That’s where the tradition of the sculpture park originated. Another way to describe a sculpture park is that it’s an outdoor gallery, showcasing special works of art.

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best sculpture parks in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers vote for their favorites. “These captivating spaces blend the beauty of nature with the ingenuity of human creation, offering visitors a unique journey through large-scale masterpieces set against the backdrop of the American landscape,” USA Today states.

What’s great is that one New Jersey spot made the cut at No. 5, and that’s Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. This special place is “an arboretum, sculpture garden, and museum focusing on the intersection of art and nature in a playful, jovial way,” USA Today notes. They rave about the variety, adding, “Spanning 42 beautifully designed acres, the art sanctuary has nearly 300 contemporary sculptures on display.” It’s located at 80 Sculptors Way in Hamilton Township.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.