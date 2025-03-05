Noel and Liam Gallagher Reportedly Start Company to Oversee Film About Oasis Reunion Shows

Noel and Liam Gallagher are reportedly joining forces on more than just their upcoming Oasis reunion shows.

According to Music-News.com, the Gallaghers have reportedly launched Uprise North Ltd, a new company that will oversee the creation and distribution of a documentary chronicaling their massive “Live ’25” tour.

The outlet also cited a source from U.K.’s The Sun who said, “They had endless offers from companies wanting to make and distribute their comeback film but by opening this new company, they appear to be taking total control. Noel and Liam set the narrative from the start of their comeback, and they want to be in control of whatever happens during and after the shows.”

While fans all over the world are looking forward to the tour, which kicks off in July, there’s one person who is very subdued about the reunion. That person? Noel and Liam’s mother, Peggy.

Noel told The Sun in December 2024 that his mother “couldn’t give a sh-t” about the massive reunion.

“You know what Irish mums are like?” noted Noel. “When we told her we were getting back together, she said, ‘Sure, that will be nice’. That was it.”

Oasis – Live ’25 Tour Dates

7/4/25 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

7/5/25 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

7/11/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

7/12/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

7/16/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

7/19/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

7/20/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

7/25/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

7/26/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

7/30/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

8/2/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

8/3/25- Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

8/8/25 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

8/9/25 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

8/12/25 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

8/16/25 – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

8/17/25 – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

8/24/25 – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

8/25/25 – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

8/28/25 – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

8/31/25 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

9/1/25 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

9/6/25 – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

9/7/25 – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

9/12/25 – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

9/13/25 – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

9/27/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

9/28/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

10/21/25 – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

10/25/25 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (Tickets on general sale December 7, 2024)

10/26/25 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (Tickets on general sale December 7, 2024)

10/31/25 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

11/1/25 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

11/4/25 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

11/7/25 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

11/8/25 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

11/15/25 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

11/16/25 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

11/19/25 – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

11/22/25 – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

11/23/25 – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)



Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights