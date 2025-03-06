Freehold’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade To Welcome Irish Delegation, Honor Springsteen Connection

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Bruce Springsteen performs during the 18th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit Presented By Bob Woodruff Foundation And New York Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on November 11, 2024 in New York City.

This coming spring, Irish spirit will fill Freehold as the Borough Arts Council puts on its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Taking place March 16 at 12:30 p.m., the celebration will be extra special with guests from their new sister city, Rathangan, Ireland.

“We are incredibly proud of our heritage and the strong connection we have with Rathangan, and we look forward to celebrating this special bond during the parade,” said Mayor Kevin Kane to app.com.

The Irish town officially partnered with its New Jersey counterpart this January. The connection has deep roots: Bruce Springsteen’s great-great-grandmother Ann Garrity made her journey from Rathangan to Freehold in 1852.

Those joining should arrive by 10:40 a.m., as the lineup begins at 11:30 a.m. The parade kicks off from West Main Street and makes its way to the Freehold Elks Lodge 1454. Before the parade starts, they’ll announce this year’s Grand Marshal at the American Legion Freehold-Monmouth Port 54.

The day features fun contests for best-dressed babies, dogs, and adults, while Irish music and dancers fill the streets with traditional entertainment. Local shops plan to join in with Irish-themed deals and specials.

After the parade ends, celebrations continue throughout town. The American Hotel on East Main Street will rock with live music from local favorites, the Eddie Testa Band, Pat Guadagno, and Richard Blackwell.

The sister-city bond got a special nod last May when The Boss dedicated “My Hometown” to both communities during a show.

While previous parades have showcased local talent and creative floats, this year’s event is different. It’s the first since the towns became official sisters, starting a new chapter in their shared history.