Mexico Tourism Board: Fyre Fest 2 ‘Does Not Exist’

Fyre Festival, a luxury music festival organized by Billy McFarland, is infamous for its disastrous 2017 launch. The event was plagued with issues related to security, food, accommodations, and miscommunication. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid posted about the festival without disclosing they were paid to promote it, which further fueled unrealistic expectations. Ultimately, the event was canceled, leaving participants who had paid large sums for gourmet meals and luxury villas with nothing more than sandwiches and poorly structured tents.

Netflix even released a documentary about it, FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

McFarland was sued and in October 2018 was sentenced to six years in prison. Now, he’s selling tickets to “Fyre Fest 2,” allegedly taking place on Isla Mujeres. But the tourism board is saying, “For us, this is an event that does not exist.”

Fyre Fest 2: A Repeat of Fyre Fest 1?

According to The Guardian, the local tourism board “have no knowledge of this event.” Edgar Gasca from the tourism directorate of Isla Mujeres also said that they did not have any “contact with any person or company about it” and that for them, “this is an event that does not exist.”

But McFarland appeared on the Today show to say that “Fyre 2 is real. My dream is finally becoming a reality.”

If you visit the festival’s website, you’ll see that the ticket prices vary. $1,400 is for general access (Ignite), $5,000 for VIP access (Fuego), $25,000 for Artist access (Phoenix), and $1.1 million for Fyre starter (Prometheus). The tickets provide 4-day access to FYRE Festival 2 on May 30 – June 2, 2025, with more inclusions depending on the price. Accommodation is only included if you purchase the Phoenix package, giving you a chance to stay with artists and other performing talents, and the Prometheus package gives you the option to stay in a 4-stateroom yacht or a prime 4-bedroom villa.

However, the website did not specify which artists and talents will be performing. In an interview with USA Today, McFarland stated that the headlining artists would be announced one by one throughout the month and that some artists have already been booked. He also confirmed that, in his opinion, these musicians are “definitely A-list,” though he noted that A-list status is “pretty subjective.”

The “Fyre Experience” also promises “Water Adventures, Extreme Sports, Leisure & Wellness and Cultural & Creative Activities.”

All ticket sales are reportedly non-refundable, and no refunds will be issued.