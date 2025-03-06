Sakura-Bana Wins Best Japanese Restaurant in Bergen County’s 2024 Daily Voice Awards

Among many competitors, Sakura-Bana took home the 2024 Daily Voice Readers’ Choice Award for best Japanese restaurant in Bergen County. Located at 43 Franklin Ave. in Ridgewood, New Jersey, this neighborhood favorite came out on top after a competitive two-month contest that began last October.

As people voted across dozens of categories through December, the results marked a milestone for this established restaurant. Thirty years of serving authentic Japanese food has culminated in this major recognition.

What makes them special? They get their fish directly from Japan’s famous Toyosu Fish Market. No extra steps or middlemen, just top quality fish straight from the source.

Expert chefs create beautiful Omakase dishes every night. Every piece of food meets their high standards, combining flavors and textures into memorable dining experiences.

Their ongoing commitment to fresh ingredients keeps diners coming back year after year. Getting fish straight from Tokyo’s best market means customers enjoy the freshest seafood possible.

Since it first opened, this Franklin Avenue restaurant has become a true Ridgewood staple. Regular customers from surrounding towns join locals at their inviting tables.

The competition started with fall nominations, giving the community a chance to pick their favorites. Through online voting, residents showed strong backing for their go-to local restaurants.

Want to try it yourself? Head to sakurabana.com to see their hours and menus. The website shows their daily specials and fresh fish offerings.