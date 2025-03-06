Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: March 7-March 9
There’s no shortage of exciting events this weekend in New Jersey. From Spring CraftMorristown showcasing handcrafted treasures to the vibrant Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, the weekend is full of fun and festivities, and it’s a perfect time to get out and enjoy local culture.
Spring CraftMorristown
- What: Spring CraftMorristown
- When: Friday, March 7, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Morristown Armory, 430 Western Ave., Morristown
- Cost: Adults $11, Seniors (62+) $9, and under 16s are free — cash or check only
Discover New Jersey’s most unique shopping experience at this year’s premier craft event, Spring CraftMorristown. With free parking, a shuttle to the entrance, and an indoor setting, this event offers a comfortable and accessible shopping experience. Explore handcrafted treasures from 175 of America’s finest craft artists, featuring original fashions, jewelry, home décor, fine art, and gourmet treats. Whether you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gifts or artistic inspiration, you’ll find something special for every age, taste, and budget. Enjoy a day of creativity, craftsmanship, and delicious finds.
Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- What: Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
- When: Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 1 p.m.
- Where: Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City
- Cost: Free
The historic Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is a beloved tradition that brings the community together to celebrate Irish heritage in grand style. Kicking off from Rhode Island Avenue, this lively event features vibrant floats, spirited marching bands, and a sea of green as spectators line the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk. All floats and vehicles must be in place before the parade begins, ensuring a seamless and spectacular procession.
Lines on the Pines
- What: Lines on the Pines
- When: Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Stockton University Campus Center, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway
- Cost: Free
Lines on the Pines 2025 celebrates the unique culture and natural beauty of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens region. This free indoor event brings together over 80 talented Pine Barrens celebrities, including authors, artists, and artisans. A perfect family outing, the event features hands-on activities for kids, offering them a chance to learn and have fun while exploring the wonders of the Pine Barrens.
Other Events
This weekend offers a variety of exciting events across New Jersey, from fun runs to restaurant tours to lively parades. Whether you participate in the Guinness Run, explore local dining spots, or celebrate Irish heritage at the Asbury Park Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, there’s something you’re sure to enjoy:
- 12th Annual Guinness Run 2025: Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Off the Hook Restaurant and Bar, 1 Navesink Ave., Highlands
- Belmar Dine & Discover Restaurant Tour: Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10th Ave. Burrito (starting point/wristband pickup location), Belmar
- 2025 Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 1 p.m. — begins at Fourth and Ocean Avenues, proceeds south to Cookman Avenue, and heads west through downtown to Main Street in Asbury Park