Tobias Forge on Being on the Bill for Black Sabbath’s Final Show

Ghost will support their new album, Skeletá, on their 2025 world tour, which kicks off on April 15 in Manchester, England. (A full list of tour dates is below.)

Before the band kicks off the U.S. leg of the world tour on July 9, leader Tobias Forge will perform at “Back to the Beginning” on July 5 as new Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua. “Back to the Beginning” is the massive all-day concert in Birmingham, England where the original Black Sabbath lineup will reunite for one final show, which will also serve as a final bow from Ozzy Osbourne.

During a recent appearance on Talkin’ Rock with Meltdown, Forge was asked what it feels like to be on that concert bill. He said, “It’s a tremendous honor. On one hand, I have to be professional and do what’s expected of me. But on the other hand, as a lifelong Black Sabbath and Ozzy fan, it’s surreal.”

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline “Back to the Beginning.” It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.

In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Forge is listed on the bill as Papa V Perpetua and will be providing “additional performances” during the event. Other artists also listed as providing “additional performances” include Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.

Ghost – 2025 World Tour Dates

Tue Apr 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Wed Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sat Apr 19 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Tue Apr 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed Apr 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

Thu Apr 24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Sat Apr 26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

Sun Apr 27 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole

Tue Apr 29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

Wed Apr 30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

Sat May 3 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich

Sun May 4 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

Wed May 7 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Thu May 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sat May 10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

Sun May 11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Tue May 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed May 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

Thu May 15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

Sat May 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Tue May 20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

Thu May 22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

Fri May 23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

Sat May 24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

Wed Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Jul 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Jul 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Thu Jul 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Fri Jul 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Jul 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Jul 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Jul 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Tue Jul 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Aug 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Aug 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Tue Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Aug 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Aug 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Aug 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mon Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Sep 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

