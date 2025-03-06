Tobias Forge on Being on the Bill for Black Sabbath’s Final Show
Ghost will support their new album, Skeletá, on their 2025 world tour, which kicks off on April 15 in Manchester, England. (A full list of tour dates is below.)
Before the band kicks off the U.S. leg of the world tour on July 9, leader Tobias Forge will perform at “Back to the Beginning” on July 5 as new Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua. “Back to the Beginning” is the massive all-day concert in Birmingham, England where the original Black Sabbath lineup will reunite for one final show, which will also serve as a final bow from Ozzy Osbourne.
During a recent appearance on Talkin’ Rock with Meltdown, Forge was asked what it feels like to be on that concert bill. He said, “It’s a tremendous honor. On one hand, I have to be professional and do what’s expected of me. But on the other hand, as a lifelong Black Sabbath and Ozzy fan, it’s surreal.”
As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline “Back to the Beginning.” It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.
In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.
Forge is listed on the bill as Papa V Perpetua and will be providing “additional performances” during the event. Other artists also listed as providing “additional performances” include Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.
Ghost – 2025 World Tour Dates
Tue Apr 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Wed Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Sat Apr 19 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Tue Apr 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed Apr 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt
Thu Apr 24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
Sat Apr 26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
Sun Apr 27 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole
Tue Apr 29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
Wed Apr 30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
Sat May 3 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich
Sun May 4 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
Wed May 7 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
Thu May 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Sat May 10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
Sun May 11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Tue May 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed May 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
Thu May 15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
Sat May 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Tue May 20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
Thu May 22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
Fri May 23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
Sat May 24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
Wed Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Jul 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sun Jul 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tue Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Thu Jul 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Fri Jul 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Jul 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Jul 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Jul 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sat Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Tue Jul 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Wed Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Fri Aug 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat Aug 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Tue Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu Aug 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Aug 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Mon Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Aug 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Sep 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes