Volbeat Announces New LP, New Single, 2025 World Tour
Volbeat is back in a big way in 2025 with new music and a world tour kicking off in June.
First, the band announced their ninth studio album, God of Angels Trust, which is due out on June 6 and available for pre-order in a variety of formats here. The album’s lead single, “By a Monster’s Hand,” can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here. The heavy track is accompanied by a creepy music video that follows an apparent serial killer as he goes about his day encountering people while walking in a neighborhood.
On top of the new music news, Volbeat unveiled a huge slate of world tour dates in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Joining the band on the road are Three Days Grace, Wage War, Halestorm, The Ghost Inside, Bush, and Gel. (A full list of tour dates and supporting act breakdown is below.)
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticket details, including information about pre-sales, head over to Volbeat.dk.
Volbeat – 2025 World Tour Dates
w/Three Days Grace and Wage War
June 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
June 9 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
June 10 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
June 12 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
June 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
June 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
June 17 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
June 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
June 21 – London, ON – Canada Life Place
June 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
w/Halestorm and The Ghost Inside
July 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
July 22 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
July 24 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
July 25 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
July 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
July 31 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
August 2 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
August 3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
August 7 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
August 9 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
August 12 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 13 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
August 14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
August 16 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
August 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
August 19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
August 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
w/Bush and Gel
September 18 – Herning, DK – Jyske Bank Boxen
September 19 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
September 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
September 24 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
September 26 – Stuttgart, DE – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
September 27 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS Arena
September 28 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
September 30 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle
October 3 – Prague, CZ – O2 universum
October 4 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
October 6 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
October 8 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
October 10 – Leipzig, DE – QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena
October 11 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
October 13 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar
October 15 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
October 17 – Stockholm, SE – 3Arena
October 18 – Oslo, NO – Unity Arena
October 19 – Gothenburg, SE – Scandinavium
October 21 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
October 22 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotterdam Ahoy
October 23 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal
October 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
October 28 – Bilbao, ES – CUBEC – Bilbao Exhibition Centre
October 30 – Barcelona, ES – Sant Jordi Club
October 31 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
November 2 – Paris, FR – Zénith Paris – La Villette
November 5 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
November 6 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
November 8 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
November 10 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
November 12 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
November 13 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley