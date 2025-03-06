Volbeat Announces New LP, New Single, 2025 World Tour

Volbeat is back in a big way in 2025 with new music and a world tour kicking off in June.



First, the band announced their ninth studio album, God of Angels Trust, which is due out on June 6 and available for pre-order in a variety of formats here. The album’s lead single, “By a Monster’s Hand,” can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here. The heavy track is accompanied by a creepy music video that follows an apparent serial killer as he goes about his day encountering people while walking in a neighborhood.

On top of the new music news, Volbeat unveiled a huge slate of world tour dates in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Joining the band on the road are Three Days Grace, Wage War, Halestorm, The Ghost Inside, Bush, and Gel. (A full list of tour dates and supporting act breakdown is below.)



Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticket details, including information about pre-sales, head over to Volbeat.dk.

Volbeat – 2025 World Tour Dates

w/Three Days Grace and Wage War

June 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

June 9 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

June 10 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

June 12 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

June 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

June 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

June 17 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

June 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 21 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

June 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre



w/Halestorm and The Ghost Inside

July 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 22 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

July 24 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

July 25 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

July 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

July 31 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

August 2 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

August 3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 7 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 9 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 12 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 13 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 16 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

August 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre



w/Bush and Gel

September 18 – Herning, DK – Jyske Bank Boxen

September 19 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

September 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

September 24 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

September 26 – Stuttgart, DE – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

September 27 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS Arena

September 28 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

September 30 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

October 3 – Prague, CZ – O2 universum

October 4 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

October 6 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

October 8 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

October 10 – Leipzig, DE – QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena

October 11 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

October 13 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar

October 15 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

October 17 – Stockholm, SE – 3Arena

October 18 – Oslo, NO – Unity Arena

October 19 – Gothenburg, SE – Scandinavium

October 21 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

October 22 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotterdam Ahoy

October 23 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal

October 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

October 28 – Bilbao, ES – CUBEC – Bilbao Exhibition Centre

October 30 – Barcelona, ES – Sant Jordi Club

October 31 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

November 2 – Paris, FR – Zénith Paris – La Villette

November 5 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

November 6 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

November 8 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

November 10 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

November 12 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

November 13 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

