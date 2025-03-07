Billy Corgan Considers Smashing Pumpkins ‘One of the Most Misunderstood Bands’ in Rock History

Any Billy Corgan interview has the potential for a great soundbite or two. So, considering his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience and the lengthy chats that podcast produces, Corgan was bound to say something interesting.

Perhaps the most interesting thing Corgan said in the nearly three-hour interview was about how he considers the Smashing Pumpkins “one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Rogan, who is always “just asking questions,” wanted Corgan to elaborate on that incendiary statement. From Corgan’s standpoint, he chalks up his feelings to “the issues of Gen X” and his early relationship with the media.

He noted, “I didn’t realize that the coming culture was going to kind of almost be attracted to people who are willing to immolate themselves on the public stage … It kind of worked in the ’90s when everybody was rolling and moving along. Well, here comes Napster, the music business craters, then a bunch of people die, and there you are at 40 years old, you’re supposed to carry some flag for a generation that doesn’t even know who it is anymore.”

Perhaps Corgan’s touchy relationship with the media could be a reason why he’s rarely included on any notable greatest guitarists lists.

In November 2024, he vented about this to Guitar World. He says most people assume he’s not the one in Smashing Pumpkins playing most of the guitar parts. If he is included on these lists, Corgan takes issue with who is often ranked just above him, who he says he often “could play circles around.”

He notes, “Once you go beyond, let’s call it ‘the Zakk Wyldes and Dimebag Darrells and the truly great Randy Rhoadses,’ there’s a lot of people who pretend to play guitar. I certainly have no problem believing I’m better than a lot of them.”



Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights