Kevin Bacon is a Demon Bounty Hunter on Amazon Prime’s ‘The Bondsman’

Aside from being the best-smelling actor, according to Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon is an exceptional performer who consistently delivers, no matter the role. (And just to clarify, Kevin Bacon doesn’t smell like actual bacon—Hanks described his scent as “always a fresh, minty odor.”)

Based on the trailer below for his upcoming Amazon Prime series, The Bondsman, Bacon managed to make demon hunting a nice gig.

The Bondsman | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Synopsis of Kevin Bacon’s The Bondsman

Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a once-mortal bounty hunter who died and was brought back to life to work for The Devil. He’s still a bounty hunter but is now tasked to recapture demons and bring them back to Hell’s prison. Per the official logline, “By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music.”

If hunting demons isn’t tough enough, getting his estranged family involved in his new “job” will certainly make anyone question their life choices. Halloran certainly isn’t winning any Father of the Year awards by making his son skip school to join him on a demon hunt instead.

If you’re a fan of high-octane demon hunts, gore, horror, or of a scantily-clad, shotgun-wielding Bacon, you will enjoy this show since there is no shortage of that. What makes us more excited about the show is that it’s an original concept from Grainger David with Erik Oleson as showrunner (albeit, it did remind us a bit of Constantine who also rose back from the dead and began to send demons back to hell or of Supernatural’s Winchester brothers who were “saving people, hunting things.”)

Who are the Cast Members of The Bondsman?

Aside from Bacon, the cast also includes Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant (who, based on the trailer, would surely steal the spotlight in every scene she’s in), Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy.

The Bondsman is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 3.