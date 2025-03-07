Liam Gallagher Jokes About Oasis Reunion Lineup Including Peppa Pig, Bert & Ernie

Many are wondering who will be joining Noel and Liam Gallagher when the brothers hit the road this summer on their big Oasis reunion tour. As with other topics of discussion, Liam took to X (formerly Twitter) and brought the jokes.



Liam wrote, “Here we have it Peppa pig on drums Bert n Ernie on lead guitar n bass finger bobs on keyboard obv me n Rkid hope that clears everything up can’t wait to see you all who’s says RnR is dead LG x.”

Here we have it Peppa pig on drums Bert n Ernie on lead guitar n bass finger bobs on keyboard obv me n Rkid hope that clears everything up can’t wait to see you all who’s says RnR is dead LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 5, 2025

Fans had follow-up questions, with one person asking, “Can we get Kermit?” Liam responded, “Drug dealer.” Another fan asked, “Is Miss Piggy doing anything?” Liam replied, “Tour manager.”

Drug dealer — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 5, 2025

Tour manager — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 5, 2025



Sadly, when someone asked about SpongeBob SquarePants, Liam noted, “He’s back on the drugs unreliable.”

He’s back on the drugs unreliable — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 5, 2025

In other Oasis news: Noel and Liam Gallagher reportedly launched a new company. As previously reported, the brother launched Uprise North Ltd, a new company that will oversee the creation and distribution of a documentary chronicaling their massive “Live ’25” tour.



Understandably, the Gallaghers were approached by a number of companies to chronicle their upcoming tour, but they reportedly opted to start their own company to oversee a documentary about the tour so they can have more creative control.



The “Live ’25” tour kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff, UK. As of publishing, the only date listed on the Oasis website that still shows tickets for sale is the November 4 show in Melbourne, Australia. All other dates are sold out.

Oasis – Live ’25 Tour Dates

7/4/25 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

7/5/25 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

7/11/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

7/12/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

7/16/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

7/19/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

7/20/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

7/25/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

7/26/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

7/30/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

8/2/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

8/3/25- Wembley Stadium, London, UK

8/8/25 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

8/9/25 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

8/12/25 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

8/16/25 – Croke Park, Dublin, IE

8/17/25 – Croke Park, Dublin, IE

8/24/25 – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON

8/25/25 – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON

8/28/25 – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

8/31/25 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

9/1/25 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

9/6/25 – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

9/7/25 – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

9/12/25 – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX

9/13/25 – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX

9/27/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

9/28/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

10/21/25 – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

10/25/25 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

10/26/25 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

10/31/25 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

11/1/25 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

11/4/25 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

11/7/25 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

11/8/25 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

11/15/25 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

11/16/25 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

11/19/25 – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

11/22/25 – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

11/23/25 – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil



