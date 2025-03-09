All Mixed Up – New Van Morrison and Pete Mancini

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan premieres a brand new song from Van Morrison, plus some tracks from the new album from Pete Mancini.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Rough Boys - Pete Townshend

Jammin' Me - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Middle of the Road - Pretenders

Tombstone Town - Dorothy

American Equator - Pete Mancini

Dissident - Pearl Jam

Movin' On - Bad Company

Walls Come Down - Seether

Breathless - Ringo Starr

No Myth - Michael Penn

Closing Time - Semisonic

Afterglow - Jerry Cantrell

Take A Picture - Filter

Stand By Me - Def Leppard

Walk - Foo Fighters

Bite My Head Off - Rolling Stones

Fever - Lisa Bouchelle

The Fever - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

This Is Who We Are - Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers

Down To Joy - Van Morrison

Rhiannon - Fleetwood Mac

Races Are Run - Buckingham Nicks

The Paris Hotel - Pete Mancini

This Is the Time - Billy Joel

Deacon Blues - Steely Dan

Me and Magdalena - Monkees

All About You - Jellybricks

My Best Friend's Girl - Cars

Flowers For Cynthia - Grip Weeds

Cinnamon - Stone Temple Pilots

Drive My Car - Beatles

Picture of You (X+W) - U2

Aberdeen - Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Crossroads - Cream

Spy Rock Road - Pete Mancini

Gonna Get Ya - Pete Townshend

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet