All Mixed Up – New Van Morrison and Pete Mancini

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan premieres a brand new song from Van Morrison, plus some tracks from the new album from Pete Mancini.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Rough Boys - Pete Townshend
Jammin' Me - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Middle of the Road - Pretenders
Tombstone Town - Dorothy

American Equator - Pete Mancini
Dissident - Pearl Jam
Movin' On - Bad Company
Walls Come Down - Seether

Breathless - Ringo Starr
No Myth - Michael Penn
Closing Time - Semisonic
Afterglow - Jerry Cantrell
Take A Picture - Filter
Stand By Me - Def Leppard
Walk - Foo Fighters
Bite My Head Off - Rolling Stones

Fever - Lisa Bouchelle
The Fever - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
This Is Who We Are - Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers

Down To Joy - Van Morrison
Rhiannon - Fleetwood Mac
Races Are Run - Buckingham Nicks
The Paris Hotel - Pete Mancini
This Is the Time - Billy Joel
Deacon Blues - Steely Dan
Me and Magdalena - Monkees
All About You - Jellybricks
My Best Friend's Girl - Cars

Flowers For Cynthia - Grip Weeds
Cinnamon - Stone Temple Pilots
Drive My Car - Beatles
Picture of You (X+W) - U2

Aberdeen - Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Crossroads - Cream
Spy Rock Road - Pete Mancini
Gonna Get Ya - Pete Townshend

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

