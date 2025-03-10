Bucky’s Pizza: From Mobile Truck To Storefront Success

When Domenick Calise lost his advertising job, just days before his daughter’s birth, he didn’t know what would follow. His food truck at the time only brought in just enough to cover basic expenses.

“It was terrible. I’d sell $250 worth of pizza my entire day and come home defeated, I told my wife that maybe I should go back to work”, he told njmonthly.com

This story echos many others from the pandemic era, where laid-off workers turned their passions into successful businesses throughout 2020 and 2021

In an unexpected turn, Bucky’s Pizza opened its doors in Catham just a month ago. What began as a food truck during lockdown, has grown into a bustling storefront!

Everything changed when a feature on local radio transformed the business, attracting crowds of hungry customers while social media blew up with positive reviews.

Now his shop serves up delicious Detroit-style pizza an awesome hot-honey pepperoni pizza topped with ricotta. Each pizza starts with perfectly aged sourdough crust — something Calise had perfected after endless testing last year.

The concept is simple. Come in, pick your pizza, and watch it come together!

Moving from Truck to Storefront has changed everything. The shop draws both local regulars and pizza lovers across the state.

The three key elements that drive their success: are quality ingredients, quick service, and an easy ordering process!