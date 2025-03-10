Phil X ON New Music With His Band The Drills, Playing With Richie Sambora, Legacy With Music’s Biggest Stars
Phil X Is A Masterful Musician
Born Theofilos Xenidis, Phil X (as he is known) is one of rock’s best-kept secrets and is one of music’s most powerful guitar players. Phil is music. Having played on records from Chris Daughtry, Tommy Lee, Avril Lavigne, Alice Cooper, and most recently the last three Bon Jovi records, Phil and his band “Phil X and The Drills” have put out a dynamic new release – “Pow Right In The Kisser”- that also includes a list of famous drummers. Tommy Lee, Kenny Aronoff, Liberty DeVit,o and more all make up this cool, sonic journey of amazing musicianship and raw rock swagger and power.
Phil Talks About Teaming Up With His Famous Pals
Check Out The Track Listing
01. Don’t Wake Up Dead (Drums: Ray Luzier)
02. Fake The Day Away (Drums: Tommy Lee)
03. Heal (Drums: Brent Fitz)
04. Find A Way (Drums: Tico Torres)
05. Moving To California (Drums: Jeremy Spencer)
06. You Sunk My Battleship (Drums; Brian Tichy)
07. Seemed Like A Good Idea (Drums: Tosh Peterson)
08. Broken Arrow (Drums: Liberty Devitto)
09. I Love You On Her Lips (Drums: Gary Novak)
10. Feel Better (Drums: Ryan Macmillan)
11. Way Gone (Beam Me Up, Scotty) (Drums: Kenny Aronoff)
Phil X and Ray Luzier- Don’t Wake Up Dead
And discusses his respect for the Bon Jovi band, collaborating with Jon and playing at the recent – “Rock For Responders” benefit show with Richie Sambora.
