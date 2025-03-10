Phil X ON New Music With His Band The Drills, Playing With Richie Sambora, Legacy With Music’s Biggest Stars

Phil X Is A Masterful Musician

Born Theofilos Xenidis, Phil X (as he is known) is one of rock’s best-kept secrets and is one of music’s most powerful guitar players. Phil is music. Having played on records from Chris Daughtry, Tommy Lee, Avril Lavigne, Alice Cooper, and most recently the last three Bon Jovi records, Phil and his band “Phil X and The Drills” have put out a dynamic new release – “Pow Right In The Kisser”- that also includes a list of famous drummers. Tommy Lee, Kenny Aronoff, Liberty DeVit,o and more all make up this cool, sonic journey of amazing musicianship and raw rock swagger and power.

Phil Talks About Teaming Up With His Famous Pals

Check Out The Track Listing

01. Don’t Wake Up Dead (Drums: Ray Luzier)

02. Fake The Day Away (Drums: Tommy Lee)

03. Heal (Drums: Brent Fitz)

04. Find A Way (Drums: Tico Torres)

05. Moving To California (Drums: Jeremy Spencer)

06. You Sunk My Battleship (Drums; Brian Tichy)

07. Seemed Like A Good Idea (Drums: Tosh Peterson)

08. Broken Arrow (Drums: Liberty Devitto)

09. I Love You On Her Lips (Drums: Gary Novak)

10. Feel Better (Drums: Ryan Macmillan)

11. Way Gone (Beam Me Up, Scotty) (Drums: Kenny Aronoff)

Phil X and Ray Luzier- Don’t Wake Up Dead

And discusses his respect for the Bon Jovi band, collaborating with Jon and playing at the recent – “Rock For Responders” benefit show with Richie Sambora.

For More Info On Phil X and you can follow me on Instagram @TCRockDogand don’t forget to check out the full Reconnect With Rockers Series – Here

Rock On!

Terrie Carr

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.