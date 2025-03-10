Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Want To Be A Personal Assistant To Gene Simmons?

Author Mike Anthony

If you’re a big KISS fan and ever thought it would be cool to work for Gene Simmons – you have the chance to that!  Be A Personal Assistant To Gene Simmons and Band Roadie for the day.  He and his band are going out on tour and you can take part and help with so much.

Of course, in true Gene fashion, he’s not paying for your work.  You’re actually paying him!  To be exact, if you want to do this it will cost you $12,495.  Sure it’s a hefty price tag, but you do actually get a lot out of it.  You sit in on planning the day’s rundown.  Help be a roadie and be part of soundcheck and dress rehearsal.  You get backstage access.  Plus dinner with Mr. Simmons and a bunch of goodies.  Autographed memorabilia and you can bring a guest.

When you consider all that you get out of it, the price isn’t the worst.  Especially if you split it with your guest.  I would have liked to have had this been done as an enter to win, probably because I’m not made of money.  But for those of you with a little disposable income, it actually could be a mind blowing experience for a big KISS fan.

Gene’s hitting the road with his band starting in April. He will be in Jersey, I’m just saying.  Again if you have some extra cash, maybe think about hanging with him all day.  Just so you know everything you get with this.  Here’s the list:

  • A meeting with Simmons and his band to go over the band’s show day schedule.
  • A position on his team crew for the entire day
  • A crew member shirt, hat and VIP laminate
  • A meal with Simmons (at the hotel or backstage)
  • Transportation to the venue with the band
  • You will help the band set up for the show
  • Backstage access
  • Soundcheck access
  • Simmons will introduce you on stage 
  • You will get a set list signed Simmons
  • You can take photos throughout your entire experience
  • You can bring a guest
  • You may bring up to four items for Simmons to sign, but no instruments, parts, etc.
  • And you will receive a signed Gene Simmons bass that he played during a rehearsal with KISS

I love KISS and I do love Gene.  He’s outspoken, a good musician, and seems like he would be a fun hang.  Maybe I’ll save up some cash and go.

If you’re interested in learning more or buying your way in…..head to this link:

GeneSimmonsAxe.com

Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.

KISS Avatars: 5 Ways We'd Like to See the 'New Era' Utilized

KISS avatars were unveiled as the “new era” of the legendary band following their final show ever.

The video below was played after KISS left the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (Dec. 2). In the clip, Paul Stanley is heard saying, “KISS Army! Your love, your power has made us immortal. The new KISS era starts now!”

Per KISS’ official website, “The KISS avatars were created by visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic using their advanced performance-capture technology, gathering every nuance of KISS band members’ face and body performance in exact detail.”

Industrial Light & Magic was founded by George Lucas in 1975. Since its founding, the visual effects company has over 500 film and TV credits. Among them are the many Star Wars properties and the various titles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Additionally, the “new era” of KISS is working with the Sweden-based Pophouse Entertainment Group. The company isn’t new to the music world. It’s responsible for ABBA Voyage, the acclaimed digital concert honoring the iconic pop group.

Per a press release from Pophouse Entertainment Group, “The band’s transformation into avatars will ensure their immortalization, while pushing the boundaries of rock and roll performances, as KISS have done throughout their career to date. This avatar performance will feature KISS as fantasy-based superheroes, and will provide a glimpse of just one of the many and varied ways in which KISS will live on as digital performers through their avatars in the future.”

Basically, the options are essentially limitless for the KISS avatars. With the “new era” of KISS being now, we can’t help but think — and be a little overwhelmed — by all of the ways KISS-tory can continue. Because we just can’t help ourselves, we came up with five ideas of how to utilize these avatars.

  • A Stint at the Las Vegas Sphere (Obviously!)

    Clearly, a concert experience will happen with the KISS avatars. Having them debut at the Las Vegas Sphere just makes sense. After all, the KISS World Museum is located in Vegas. Plus, the videos that have been released from U2’s residency at the Sphere are just mindblowing.

  • Personalized concerts

    In a promotional video from Pophouse that featured Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, it was revealed that AI technology would be utilized with the KISS avatars that would allow the avatars to react to some stimuli. The example given was someone in the crowd at the digital concert yelling “I love you” would lead to the Stanley avatar to yell “I love you” back. So, why not give people the option to commission a personalized concert? Sure, that would have a hefty price tag, but clearly, anything is possible here.

  • A new KISS video game

    The technology used to create the KISS avatars is incredible. You know what wasn’t incredible? The 2000 video game KISS: Psycho Circus: The Nightmare Child. It was a first-person shooter based on Todd McFarlane’s KISS: Psycho Circus comic book series. As you can tell from the clip below, the video game hasn’t aged well, so a new one would be a great opportunity.

  • A KISS/Star Wars crossover

    Sure, this one seems like a long shot, but considering the George Lucus connection with Industrial Light & Magic, it wouldn’t be completely unheard of. It’s not like it would be worse than the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special!

  • An epic remake of 'KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park'

    Okay, if the Star Wars crossover is a long shot, then a remake of KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park is probably unthinkable. However, the silliness of this idea was one we couldn’t resist. Paul Stanley said of the film in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter“I embrace it like an ugly child … We were sold the idea of the film in a sentence that was virtually, ‘A Hard Day’s Night meets Star Wars.’ Well, it was far from either.”

    Clearly, the time is now to right this wrong!

