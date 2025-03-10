Want To Be A Personal Assistant To Gene Simmons?

If you’re a big KISS fan and ever thought it would be cool to work for Gene Simmons – you have the chance to that! Be A Personal Assistant To Gene Simmons and Band Roadie for the day. He and his band are going out on tour and you can take part and help with so much.

Of course, in true Gene fashion, he’s not paying for your work. You’re actually paying him! To be exact, if you want to do this it will cost you $12,495. Sure it’s a hefty price tag, but you do actually get a lot out of it. You sit in on planning the day’s rundown. Help be a roadie and be part of soundcheck and dress rehearsal. You get backstage access. Plus dinner with Mr. Simmons and a bunch of goodies. Autographed memorabilia and you can bring a guest.

When you consider all that you get out of it, the price isn’t the worst. Especially if you split it with your guest. I would have liked to have had this been done as an enter to win, probably because I’m not made of money. But for those of you with a little disposable income, it actually could be a mind blowing experience for a big KISS fan.

Gene’s hitting the road with his band starting in April. He will be in Jersey, I’m just saying. Again if you have some extra cash, maybe think about hanging with him all day. Just so you know everything you get with this. Here’s the list:

A meeting with Simmons and his band to go over the band’s show day schedule.

A position on his team crew for the entire day

A crew member shirt, hat and VIP laminate

A meal with Simmons (at the hotel or backstage)

Transportation to the venue with the band

You will help the band set up for the show

Backstage access

Soundcheck access

Simmons will introduce you on stage

You will get a set list signed Simmons

You can take photos throughout your entire experience

You can bring a guest

You may bring up to four items for Simmons to sign, but no instruments, parts, etc.

And you will receive a signed Gene Simmons bass that he played during a rehearsal with KISS

I love KISS and I do love Gene. He’s outspoken, a good musician, and seems like he would be a fun hang. Maybe I’ll save up some cash and go.

If you’re interested in learning more or buying your way in…..head to this link:

GeneSimmonsAxe.com

Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.