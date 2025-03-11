Jason Bonham Had Some Unique Input on ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’

In the new documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin, the late John Bonham is featured via an audio interview recording. Thanks to his son, Jason Bonham, that recording received some much-needed attention before the film was finished.

Jason detailed in a new appearance on the UCR Podcast that he was able to screen the film a few years ago. While hearing his father talk about the early days of Zeppelin made him emotional, Jason noticed that the recording seemed off, and his father’s voice sounded higher than it actually was.

He advised the makers of Becoming Led Zeppelin to “do your research a bit more” and find a better version of the audio interview. Jason suspected that the copy the filmmakers initially had was potentially a copy of a copy of the original recording, which would account for the change in his father’s voice.

Becoming Led Zeppelin opened on Feb. 6. Per Box Office Mojo, the film has made $11.4 million worldwide, with $9.4 million coming from domestic box office returns.

As previously reported, the film made $2.6 million in its opening weekend, which was enough to come in at No. 7 in the domestic weekend box office tallies. Becoming Led Zeppelin appeared on 369 IMAX screens, and its gross was the biggest domestic opening weekend ever for an IMAX-exclusive music release. The $2.6 million gross was exceptionally well considering it was Super Bowl weekend, and film box offices tend to take a backseat to the “Big Game.”

Becoming Led Zeppelin has since expanded to non-IMAX screens. To find a theater showing the film near you, head over to BecomingLedZeppelinFilm.com.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights