New Jersey Beer Garden Honored for Its Brews

Getty Images / ViewApart

New Jersey is a top spot to get your beer on, and that includes beer gardens. The region has a ton of fantastic beer gardens, and that’s a great thing, especially in the warmer months. Who doesn’t love to enjoy some bubbly brew outside, amid a lovely outdoor setting? Now, one New Jersey beer garden has been named one of the best in the country.

New Jersey Beer Garden Named Tops

So, what is a beer garden? It’s possible you’ve been to one and don’t even know it. “A beer garden is defined as an outdoor area where alcohol and food are served and consumed,” according to the Webstaurant Store. “Unlike other outdoor spaces that serve alcohol, beer gardens are surrounded by trees and other forms of greenery.” Craft Beer & Brewing adds, “Beer Gardens are open-air spaces where beer is served at rather simple tables, often under trees. Beer gardens are considered a core element of southern German beer culture, but the concept has been copied and modified to fit into any beer oriented gastronomical environment.”

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best beer gardens in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. They state that these spots are a great place to sip “a delicious beverage in a gorgeous outdoor space,” of course.

As for New Jersey, No. 8 on the tally is the Biergarten Atlantic City at 2701 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, which is right on New Jersey’s beautiful boardwalk and “is the city’s first authentic beer garden.” USA Today adds that it offers more than “30 draft beers, as well as bottled and canned options, many from some of the world’s oldest breweries in Europe.”

It’s worth noting that No. 1 on the tally is Henmick Farm & Brewery located at 4380 N. Old State Road in Delaware, Ohio, which offers “a renovated 1860s barn houses the taproom and brewing facilities, and the expansive outdoor garden features stone and grass patios equipped with fire pits, picnic tables, and plenty of open space.” What’s interesting is that here, guests can bring their own food, but they can also purchase food from local food trucks, according to USA Today.

