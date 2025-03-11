River Road Hot Bagels Takes Home Bergen County’s Best Bagel Award for 2024

After thousands of locals voted, River Road Hot Bagels grabbed the top spot for Best Bagels in Bergen County. The 2024 Daily Voice Readers’ Choice Awards put this Fair Lawn favorite ahead of the pack.

People cast their votes last October, with final numbers coming in just before New Year’s. Located at 13-30 River Road, this Fair Lawn favorite has been making bagels since 1988.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for this honor,” said Cornelius Samoilis of River Road Hot Bagels. “As a team, we work hard to make all of our customers feel welcomed and taken care of. Creating a high-quality product is a labor of love. We consider ourselves lucky to do business in Bergen County.”

What makes these bagels stand out? The secret is taking their time. The dough rests for a full day before anyone touches it. Then the process begins: experienced bakers shape each one by hand, boil them, and bake them in hot ovens. That’s why people love that perfect texture.

Two generations have worked in this kitchen, with Samoilis running things now. While they serve up classics like sesame and poppy, they’re not shy about trying fun new flavors.

Reviews keep pouring in about these bagels. When Fair Lawn needs support for community events or fundraising, this shop steps up to pitch in.

Just ask regular customer Gregory, who knows all about local bagel history. From day one, quality ingredients and traditional methods have kept customers coming back.

Still, in its original spot, the shop makes fresh bagels every day. Want to see what they offer? Visit riverroadhotbagels.com for their menu.