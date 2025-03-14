Win On-Air & Online: Dorothy

Listen to Terrie Carr on Friday, March 14th for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dorothy at The Stone Pony on Friday, April 18th! Additional chance to win online below.

Formed in 2014, Dorothy is a rock band from Los Angeles, California, who has been making waves in the music industry and does not intend on slowing down any time soon. Playing in the band is Dorothy Martin on lead vocals, Sam Bam Koltun on guitar, Eliot Lorango on bass, and Jake Hayden on drums.

Dorothy Martin was discovered in 2013 by her producer and former guitar player because they were blown away by her voice, which was perfect for rock music. The following year, the band released their first single, “After Midnight,” gaining them more attention not just in the local area, but on major music blogs or news posts as well. That same year, their next two singles, “Wild Fire” and “Wicked Ones,” were released. These songs were even more successful than their last, making their way on top music charts such as Billboard, trending on popular music platforms, and was selected to be used on TV in several national ad campaigns, commercials, and even as a WWE theme song over the years.

Late 2014 was when Dorothy released their first EP, which presented them with more opportunities such as doing residency performances, eventually landing themselves on both Rolling Stone's lists Artists You Need to Know and the 50 Best New Artists of 2014. In 2015, the band signed with Roc Records and announced that they would be going on their first tour. The release of their album Rockisdead (2015) made its way on four different top Billboard music charts and included some of their most popular songs such as “Kiss It,” “Raise Hell,” “Dark Nights,” and more.

Dorothy was also part of our Rock the Park line-up at the PNC Bank Arts Center in 2019.

Dorothy continued releasing singles, collaborating with artists, and even singing songs that were used in films over the next few years. Their latest two albums 28 Days in the Valley (2018) and Gifts from the Holy Ghost (2022) continued gaining them more attention and created even more instant favorite songs.

Dorothy's latest album The Way is out now supported by a killer single called "Tombstone Town" featuring the one, and only, Slash.

