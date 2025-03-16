Contests

All Mixed Up – Rock Journalist David Fricke On Mike Campbell’s New Book

In addition to playing rock music on the radio and with my band Dead Äire, I am also a big fan of those who write about it. Among my favorites…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

In addition to playing rock music on the radio and with my band Dead Äire, I am also a big fan of those who write about it. Among my favorites (in totally random order) - Carl Cafarelli, Steve Simels, Parke Puterbaugh, Bill Holdship, Jay Lustig, Ira Robbins and the entire Trouser Press crew, Jim Sullivan, the late Richard Robinson, Jeff Tamarkin, and so many others.

This week, I am joined by the great David Fricke whose contributions have appeared in countless publications. I've been a HUGE fan of David's writing and passion for music for many years and it was a thrill to have him as my guest on “All Mixed Up” on WDHA.

This Wednesday evening, David and Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs) will sit down at Newark’s NJPAC to discuss Mike’s new book.

This morning on All Mixed Up, noted rock journalist David Fricke joins us to discuss Mike Campbell's brand new book which comes out later this week, Heartbreak: A Memoir.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

A Symptom of Being Human - Shinedown
Leave A Light On (Talk Away the Dark) - Papa Roach
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen
One - U2

New York - U2
Burden In My Hand - Soundgarden
One Slip - Pink Floyd

St. Patrick's Day - John Waite
Two Steps Behind - Def Leppard
Truth - Godsmack
Eminence Front - Who
Down To Joy - Van Morrison
Love On the Wrong Side of Town - Little Steven

Tombstone Town - Dorothy
Dance Little Sister - Rolling Stones
The Fixer - Pearl Jam
Walls Come Down - Seether

Wiser Time - Black Crowes
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix
Everlong - Foo Fighters
Breakdown - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

David Fricke Interview

https://youtu.be/YgZYXREbE_4


Runnin' Down A Dream - Tom Petty

Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks
Africa - Weezer
Lost In the Supermarket - Clash

The Rocky Road To Dublin - Rolling Stones/Chieftains
Ireland - Greg Trooper

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim Monaghan
Jim MonaghanWriter
Related Stories
WIN ON-AIR: Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday
ContestsWIN ON-AIR: Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back SundayNick Polis
Def Leppard 7-20-25_Featured
ContestsWIN ON-AIR: Def LeppardNick Polis
Star Wars Force Awakens April 2025_Featured
ContestsWIN ON-AIR: The NJ Symphony Performs Star Wars: The Force Awakens Thursday, April 10thNick Polis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect