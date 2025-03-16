All Mixed Up – Rock Journalist David Fricke On Mike Campbell’s New Book
In addition to playing rock music on the radio and with my band Dead Äire, I am also a big fan of those who write about it. Among my favorites (in totally random order) - Carl Cafarelli, Steve Simels, Parke Puterbaugh, Bill Holdship, Jay Lustig, Ira Robbins and the entire Trouser Press crew, Jim Sullivan, the late Richard Robinson, Jeff Tamarkin, and so many others.
This week, I am joined by the great David Fricke whose contributions have appeared in countless publications. I've been a HUGE fan of David's writing and passion for music for many years and it was a thrill to have him as my guest on “All Mixed Up” on WDHA.
This Wednesday evening, David and Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs) will sit down at Newark’s NJPAC to discuss Mike’s new book.
This morning on All Mixed Up, noted rock journalist David Fricke joins us to discuss Mike Campbell's brand new book which comes out later this week, Heartbreak: A Memoir.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
A Symptom of Being Human - Shinedown
Leave A Light On (Talk Away the Dark) - Papa Roach
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen
One - U2
New York - U2
Burden In My Hand - Soundgarden
One Slip - Pink Floyd
St. Patrick's Day - John Waite
Two Steps Behind - Def Leppard
Truth - Godsmack
Eminence Front - Who
Down To Joy - Van Morrison
Love On the Wrong Side of Town - Little Steven
Tombstone Town - Dorothy
Dance Little Sister - Rolling Stones
The Fixer - Pearl Jam
Walls Come Down - Seether
Wiser Time - Black Crowes
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix
Everlong - Foo Fighters
Breakdown - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
David Fricke Interview
https://youtu.be/YgZYXREbE_4
Runnin' Down A Dream - Tom Petty
Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks
Africa - Weezer
Lost In the Supermarket - Clash
The Rocky Road To Dublin - Rolling Stones/Chieftains
Ireland - Greg Trooper
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.