All Mixed Up – Rock Journalist David Fricke On Mike Campbell’s New Book

In addition to playing rock music on the radio and with my band Dead Äire, I am also a big fan of those who write about it. Among my favorites (in totally random order) - Carl Cafarelli, Steve Simels, Parke Puterbaugh, Bill Holdship, Jay Lustig, Ira Robbins and the entire Trouser Press crew, Jim Sullivan, the late Richard Robinson, Jeff Tamarkin, and so many others.

This week, I am joined by the great David Fricke whose contributions have appeared in countless publications. I've been a HUGE fan of David's writing and passion for music for many years and it was a thrill to have him as my guest on “All Mixed Up” on WDHA.

This Wednesday evening, David and Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs) will sit down at Newark’s NJPAC to discuss Mike’s new book.

This morning on All Mixed Up, noted rock journalist David Fricke joins us to discuss Mike Campbell's brand new book which comes out later this week, Heartbreak: A Memoir.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

A Symptom of Being Human - Shinedown

Leave A Light On (Talk Away the Dark) - Papa Roach

Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen

One - U2

New York - U2

Burden In My Hand - Soundgarden

One Slip - Pink Floyd

St. Patrick's Day - John Waite

Two Steps Behind - Def Leppard

Truth - Godsmack

Eminence Front - Who

Down To Joy - Van Morrison

Love On the Wrong Side of Town - Little Steven

Tombstone Town - Dorothy

Dance Little Sister - Rolling Stones

The Fixer - Pearl Jam

Walls Come Down - Seether

Wiser Time - Black Crowes

Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix

Everlong - Foo Fighters

Breakdown - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers



David Fricke Interview

https://youtu.be/YgZYXREbE_4



Runnin' Down A Dream - Tom Petty

Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks

Africa - Weezer

Lost In the Supermarket - Clash

The Rocky Road To Dublin - Rolling Stones/Chieftains

Ireland - Greg Trooper

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet