Rudy Sarzo On Black Sabbath ‘Back To The Beginning’, Whitesnake Mania & The Quiet Riot Legacy
It's Terrie Carr and I'm always happy to sit down with the encyclopedia of hard rock and metal- the legendary Rudy Sarzo. Rudy is a bass icon, with an unmatched history as part of Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, the original Blizzard Of Ozz band, and more.
Rudy Is Taking Part In The Black Sabbath- Back To The Beginning Concert Event
Rudy discusses his involvement in this historic event that features a who's who of rock and roll royalty past and present- and what it means to him to be a part of it. We also discuss his days in Whitesnake and why keeping Quiet Riot alive and performing is important to him (and the memory of his famous friends)
I adore Rudy- One of the most rock and roll people ever. A living legend! And dog lover and supporter of rescue too.
