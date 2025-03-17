Contests

Rudy Sarzo On Black Sabbath ‘Back To The Beginning’, Whitesnake Mania & The Quiet Riot Legacy

Rudy Sarzo Is One Of My Fave Guests! It’s Terrie Carr and I’m always happy to sit down with the encyclopedia of hard rock and metal- the legendary Rudy Sarzo….

Rudy Sarzo Is One Of My Fave Guests!

It's Terrie Carr and I'm always happy to sit down with the encyclopedia of hard rock and metal- the legendary Rudy Sarzo. Rudy is a bass icon, with an unmatched history as part of Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, the original Blizzard Of Ozz band, and more.

Rudy Is Taking Part In The Black Sabbath- Back To The Beginning Concert Event

Rudy discusses his involvement in this historic event that features a who's who of rock and roll royalty past and present- and what it means to him to be a part of it. We also discuss his days in Whitesnake and why keeping Quiet Riot alive and performing is important to him (and the memory of his famous friends)

I adore Rudy- One of the most rock and roll people ever. A living legend! And dog lover and supporter of rescue too.

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
