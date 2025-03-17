Contests

Saint Patrick’s Day Favorites

Saint Patrick’s Day is filled with food and drink to choose from that’s really tasty. Why don’t we take a look at DHA listeners Saint Patrick’s Day Favorites. Today is…

Mike Anthony
Guinness

Guinness Beer Hosts An Exclusive Pour And Tasting At KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE Press Junket movie opens Feburary 13, 2015 at Gramercy Park Hotel on December 14, 2014 in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Guinness

Saint Patrick's Day is filled with food and drink to choose from that's really tasty. Why don't we take a look at DHA listeners Saint Patrick's Day Favorites.

Today is St. Patrick’s Day.  Falling on a Monday isn’t as exciting as if it were a warm Spring-like Saturday, but nonetheless, here we are. There are so many great things about St Patrick’s Day.  I really like who inclusive the holiday is for everyone.

Sure, the Irish really take it seriously and party hard, but what’s cool is that you can consider yourself Irish for the day even if you have not an ounce of Irish blood coursing through your veins.  It’s a day for us all to come together and enjoy Irish heritage.  Many of us will be hitting up a pub after work (or several if the mood strikes), some will be cooking a fine Irish meal at home, while others will be hitting the drive thru for a shake that’s special to this time of year.

Each morning on the Morning Mic Drop I like to pose a question to the listeners.  I like to get their opinions and feedback and see what the local mentality is on certain issues – important or not!  Today I decided to ask this question – If you had to pick ONE food or drink item to celebrate the St Patty’s holiday with, what would you choose.

The list was all over the place.  But it seems like some Guiness or beer in general topped the list for our DHA listeners.  And rightfully so.  It just feels right having a cold Guiness on this special Irish holiday.  Other big mentions at the DHA Facebook Page?  Corned Beef and Cabbage of course.  Bangers and Mash (One of my favorite meals)! Shamrock Shakes from McDonald’s and yes – green beer!

I think no matter what you go with, you can’t go wrong.  It’s fun just to take part and celebrate.  Wearing your green shirt, matching socks, while drinking your beverage of choice is just a cool day.  And the fact that we can do it together, Irish or not, makes it even better!

Food & DrinkSt. Patrick's Day
Mike AnthonyWriter
Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.
Related Stories
5 Traditional Irish Dishes to Savor This St. Patrick’s Day
Lifestyle5 Traditional Irish Dishes to Savor This St. Patrick’s Day
Iowa Town Plans To Launch Video Game Hall of Fame And Museum. The NES era was defined by legendary games like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Mega Man 2, Metroid, and Contra, which set the standard for timeless, unforgettable gaming experiences.
Lifestyle5 NES Games That Made Childhood Legendary
A Firefighter fights the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California.
LifestyleSupporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference
In this photo illustration, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger meal is seen at a McDonald's on October 23, 2024 in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Federal health officials announced that at least 49 people in 10 states have become sick from E. coli food poisoning linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder
Lifestyle NewsMcDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation
Cans of Pepsi soda are seen on display at a Target store on February 09, 2024 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
Lifestyle NewsPepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect