Saint Patrick's Day is filled with food and drink to choose from that's really tasty. Why don't we take a look at DHA listeners Saint Patrick's Day Favorites.

Today is St. Patrick’s Day. Falling on a Monday isn’t as exciting as if it were a warm Spring-like Saturday, but nonetheless, here we are. There are so many great things about St Patrick’s Day. I really like who inclusive the holiday is for everyone.

Sure, the Irish really take it seriously and party hard, but what’s cool is that you can consider yourself Irish for the day even if you have not an ounce of Irish blood coursing through your veins. It’s a day for us all to come together and enjoy Irish heritage. Many of us will be hitting up a pub after work (or several if the mood strikes), some will be cooking a fine Irish meal at home, while others will be hitting the drive thru for a shake that’s special to this time of year.

Each morning on the Morning Mic Drop I like to pose a question to the listeners. I like to get their opinions and feedback and see what the local mentality is on certain issues – important or not! Today I decided to ask this question – If you had to pick ONE food or drink item to celebrate the St Patty’s holiday with, what would you choose.

The list was all over the place. But it seems like some Guiness or beer in general topped the list for our DHA listeners. And rightfully so. It just feels right having a cold Guiness on this special Irish holiday. Other big mentions at the DHA Facebook Page? Corned Beef and Cabbage of course. Bangers and Mash (One of my favorite meals)! Shamrock Shakes from McDonald’s and yes – green beer!