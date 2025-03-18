Sevendust Working on New Music While Touring With Disturbed

TEMPE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 02: Singer Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust performs during a stop of the Victorious War Tour at the Marquee Theatre on September 2, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.

While on the road with Disturbed, metal veterans Sevendust are keeping busy writing new material. Since kicking off the tour in Nampa, Idaho, on February 25, they've put together around 20 song ideas for their upcoming album.

"Yes, things are in the works… We are now looking inside the Sevendust music box with 20 or so songs that we're kind of weeding through right now to see what we like, [that] we're gonna work with this. And these are the cats in the band that are writing stuff and sending it in and put it into the box," singer Lajon Witherspoon said. The band makes time to write between performances and during sound checks on Disturbed's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour."

Their latest album, "Truth Killer," dropped last July on Napalm Records. Producer Michael Baskette recorded the band at Studio Barbarosa in Florida, scoring a solid 8/10 review from Metal Injection.

At their March 15 show at Atlantic City's Tropicana Showroom, they played fan favorites "Enemy" and "Angel's Son." The show got emotional when they performed "Seasons," dedicating it to Drowning Pool's Dave Williams and Witherspoon's brother, Reginald.

The band's original members - Witherspoon, Lowery, Connolly, Hornsby, and Rose - continue making music together. They caught attention when their song "Everything" landed on Heavy Consequence's best metal songs of 2023.

The band now includes electronic elements in their music, with guitarist Lowery taking care of the programming. You can hear this new style on "I Might Let the Devil Win," which blends heavy industrial sounds with memorable melodies.