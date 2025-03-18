Contests

THE WARNING Sets 19-Day U.S. Tour for Summer 2025

Josh Faiola

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Daniela Villarreal Vélez, Alejandra Villarreal Vélez and Paulina Villarreal Vélez of The Warning attend the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

Rock trio THE WARNING will hit the road next summer, starting their "Keep Me Fed" tour July 5 in Milwaukee and ending in Minneapolis July 23.

Their hit single "Keep Me Fed" has reached over 155 million streams globally, sending them to the top of Billboard's Emerging Artist chart. The group is also set to join Halsey as support on her upcoming "For My Last Trick" U.S. tour.

Sisters Daniela, Paulina, and Alejandra Villarreal began playing together in Monterrey in 2013. They gained attention through YouTube covers in 2014, including their hard-hitting take on Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

They earned nominations at the Latin Grammys, VMAs, and EMAs in 2024. They appeared on Kimmel and Kelly Clarkson's shows. The band has shared stages with rock giants like Muse, Foo Fighters, and Guns N' Roses. WDHA listeners will remember sharing the space with them at their 2024 Parking Lot Party and Rock The Park 2022.

Following their 2015 EP "Escape the Mind," they've released four albums. After putting out "XXI Century Blood" in 2017, they signed a major five-album deal with Lava Records in 2020, releasing "ERROR" in 2022.

THE WARNING U.S. headline tour Dates Are As Follows:

  • July 5 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI
  • July 6 - The Factory - St. Louis, MO
  • July 8 - Aztec - San Antonio, TX
  • July 9 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX
  • July 11 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL
  • July 12 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA (previously rescheduled*)
  • July 13 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN (previously rescheduled*)
  • July 15 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC
  • July 16 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
  • July 18 - Palladium - New York City, NY
  • July 19 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA
  • July 20 - Kemba Live - Columbus, OH
  • July 22 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL
  • July 23 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN
The Warning
Josh FaiolaWriter
