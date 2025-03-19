Guns N’ Roses Drummer Frank Ferrer Exits After 19-Year Run

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Drummer Frank Ferrer of Guns N’ Roses performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during the opening night of the band’s second residency, “Guns N’ Roses – An Evening of Destruction. No Trickery!” on May 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Frank Ferrer's journey with Guns N' Roses ended when he played his last show in Mexico on November 5, 2023. His 19-year run as drummer stands as a major milestone in the band's story.

Ferrer holds the record for longest-serving drummer. His exit changes the band's dynamic, and fans are eager to see who will take over at their next performance.

Back in 2006, Ferrer jumped in for Bryan Mantia - what began as a temporary fix became a permanent position. His drumming featured on the "Chinese Democracy" album, and he kept the beat going through countless shows after the classic lineup reunited.

When the band plays Songdo Moonlight Park in Incheon, South Korea on May 1, new rhythms will come from behind the drums. It marks their first show without Ferrer's beat leading the way.

Before joining GNR, Ferrer made his name with The Beautiful and played drums for The Psychedelic Furs and Love Spit Love. His talent reached across musical styles.

Big shifts are happening in metal lately. Anders Nyström left Katatonia after starting the band, while Lamb of God's Randy Blythe shared his experiences staying sober while touring.