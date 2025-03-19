Johnny Rotten Turns Down Reunion w/ Sex Pistols as Band Tours with New Singer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: John Lydon aka Johnny Rotten arrives at the premiere of Epix’s “Punk” at SIR on March 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

In an unexpected move, the Sex Pistols will tour without John Lydon FKA Johnny Rotten, with Frank Carter taking over vocal duties. The band is set to play their landmark 1977 album "Never Mind the Bollocks" in its entirety at upcoming concerts.

Tensions remain high following a heated legal dispute where Lydon tried to prevent the band's music from being used on TV. His loss in court left lasting damage.

"They're the world's worst karaoke band," said Lydon to The Sun.

Steve Jones hasn't spoken to his former bandmate since 2008. Given their ongoing legal battles, the group didn't even ask Lydon to join.

The new blood comes from Carter, who made his name with punk band Gallows. While he'll perform songs Lydon co-wrote, the former singer still gets his share of the tour earnings.

Back in '75, these punk rebels changed music forever. Their raw sound shook up both Britain and America as the decade came to a close.

After his initial stint through '78, Lydon came back occasionally until 2008. Now he focuses on Public Image Ltd., the group he formed after leaving the Pistols.

Things fell apart during disputes over "Pistol," a TV series about their journey. This recent fight reopened old wounds, creating today's split.