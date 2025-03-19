Contests

Korn Named One of the Headliners of Lollapalooza 2025

Korn is part of a diverse slate of headliners for Lollapalooza 2025. In addition to Korn, other headlining acts for Lollapalooza 2025 include the following: Olivia Rodrigo; Tyler, The Creator;…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Jonathan Davis and Brian 'Head' Welch of Korn perform onstage at a private concert.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Korn is part of a diverse slate of headliners for Lollapalooza 2025.

In addition to Korn, other headlining acts for Lollapalooza 2025 include the following: Olivia Rodrigo; Tyler, The Creator; Sabrina Carpenter; RÜFÜS DU SOL; Luke Combs; TWICE; and A$AP Rocky. Also featured on the bill are Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Dom Dolla, Djo, The Marías, Martin Garrix, Cage The Elephant, Clairo, and more.

This year's installment of Lollapalooza takes place on July 31-August 3 at Grant Park in Chicago.

A press release notes about tickets, "Guaranteed lowest price 4-Day Tickets will be available Thursday, March 20 at 10am CT for one hour only. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest price on 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets. Ticket prices will increase at 11am CT when the Public On-Sale begins."

For complete information, head over to Lollapalooza.com.

Other Major Korn Shows in 2025

Lollapalooza isn't the only festival Korn is headlining this year; in June, the nu-metal veterans will be headlining the 2025 Download Festival along with Green Day and Sleep Token. Taking place June 13-15 at Donington Park in Derby, England, other notable acts on the bill include Weezer, Bullet For My Valentine, Jimmy Eat World, Spiritbox, The Darkness, Steel Panther, and more.

Then, on August 28, Korn is joining System of a Down for a special show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. with special guests Polyphia and Wisp.

