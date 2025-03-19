Korn Named One of the Headliners of Lollapalooza 2025

Korn is part of a diverse slate of headliners for Lollapalooza 2025.



In addition to Korn, other headlining acts for Lollapalooza 2025 include the following: Olivia Rodrigo; Tyler, The Creator; Sabrina Carpenter; RÜFÜS DU SOL; Luke Combs; TWICE; and A$AP Rocky. Also featured on the bill are Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Dom Dolla, Djo, The Marías, Martin Garrix, Cage The Elephant, Clairo, and more.



This year's installment of Lollapalooza takes place on July 31-August 3 at Grant Park in Chicago.



A press release notes about tickets, "Guaranteed lowest price 4-Day Tickets will be available Thursday, March 20 at 10am CT for one hour only. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest price on 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets. Ticket prices will increase at 11am CT when the Public On-Sale begins."



For complete information, head over to Lollapalooza.com.