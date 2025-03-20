311 Announces 35-Date Unity Tour for Summer 2025, New Album Launch

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Tim Mahoney and Nick Hexum of 311 performs onstage during Audacy’s KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2023 at The Kia Forum on December 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

311 is gearing up to rock summer 2025. The band starts their Unity Tour June 20 in Atlantic City, delivering their blend of rock, funk, and hip-hop to venues across America while releasing their newest album Full Bloom.

The nationwide tour hits major cities, including stops at music festivals Summerfest and Rocklahoma. Supporting acts Badflower and Sitting on Saturn round out the lineup, though Saturn won't play the Highland, California, show on August 8.

Hardcore fans in the 311 Nation got early access to tickets on March 18 at noon local time. Regular tickets go on sale March 21 at 10 a.m. through Unity-Tour.com.

The band has a solid track record. They've landed nine hits in Billboard's Alternative Radio top spots. Their hit "Down" dominated Modern Rock in '96, while their cover of The Cure's "Love Song" reached number one in 2004. "Don't Tread On Me" also hit the top spot.

Previous Unity Tours have been massive, pulling in up to 18,000 fans nightly in major cities. The tours helped launch some big names: No Doubt, Korn, and Incubus all started as opening acts before becoming headliners.

Venues include D.C.'s The Anthem and Reno's Grand Sierra Resort. They'll also rock a special two-day stint during the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, playing July 26-27.

Looking for merch? Special edition items will be available online, including throwback 90s designs. The 311 Nation fan club gives members exclusive perks and early ticket access.

The band has some serious numbers: 13 studio albums and 9 million records sold in the US. They've made Billboard's Top 200 Sales Chart ten times, with Universal Pulse reaching number seven in July 2011.