David Draiman Suing Former Landlord Over Mold That Impacted His Health

David Draiman is taking legal action against his former landlord due to mold found in a property he was renting. LAW360 (via Consequence) reports that Draiman filed his lawsuit on…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
David Draiman of Disturbed performs at T-Mobile Arena on January 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

David Draiman is taking legal action against his former landlord due to mold found in a property he was renting.

LAW360 (via Consequence) reports that Draiman filed his lawsuit on March 11. In the lawsuit, Draiman claims that landlord Andy Balgobin did not disclose that his rental property in Coral Gables, Fla. had mold and leaks. Draiman claims the exposure to mold impacted his health and "his ability to sing as he is lead singer of a prominent rock band with tour dates and recording time."

Additionally, Draiman claims Balgobin did not return his $37,000 security deposit after he moved out of the 5,200-square-foot property where he was paying $18,500/month to rent.

As of publishing, neither Balgobin nor a legal rep has issued a statement about this lawsuit.

Last month, Disturbed released the new single "I Will Not Break." It's the band's first new piece of music since their 2022 album Divisive.

The track is heavy, yet defiant, as evident by its chorus: "I will not break this time / I know that vengeance will at last be mine / I will not break this time / I know that vengeance will at last be mine / Time is ticking away, ticking away / If I can leave the past behind that's been crippling me, sickening me."

"I Will Not Break" kicks off a new era for Disturbed and is the first release from their own label called Mother Culture Records. The song can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

While Disturbed has begun a new era, it's also recognizing its beginning. On Feb. 25, they kicked off a North American tour where they're celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Sickness by playing the album in its entirety. A full list of upcoming dates is below.

Disturbed - The Sickness 25 Tour

3/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
3/29 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
3/31 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
4/2 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
4/4 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
4/5 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
4/7 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
4/9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
4/12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
4/14 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center
4/16 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC
4/18 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena
4/23 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
4/25 San Antonio, TX Front Bank Center
4/26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
4/28 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
5/5 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
5/7 Portland, OR Moda Center
5/9 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
5/10 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
5/13 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
5/15 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
5/17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

David Draiman
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
