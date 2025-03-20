David Draiman Suing Former Landlord Over Mold That Impacted His Health

David Draiman is taking legal action against his former landlord due to mold found in a property he was renting.



LAW360 (via Consequence) reports that Draiman filed his lawsuit on March 11. In the lawsuit, Draiman claims that landlord Andy Balgobin did not disclose that his rental property in Coral Gables, Fla. had mold and leaks. Draiman claims the exposure to mold impacted his health and "his ability to sing as he is lead singer of a prominent rock band with tour dates and recording time."



Additionally, Draiman claims Balgobin did not return his $37,000 security deposit after he moved out of the 5,200-square-foot property where he was paying $18,500/month to rent.



As of publishing, neither Balgobin nor a legal rep has issued a statement about this lawsuit.

Latest on David Draiman and Disturbed

Last month, Disturbed released the new single "I Will Not Break." It's the band's first new piece of music since their 2022 album Divisive.



The track is heavy, yet defiant, as evident by its chorus: "I will not break this time / I know that vengeance will at last be mine / I will not break this time / I know that vengeance will at last be mine / Time is ticking away, ticking away / If I can leave the past behind that's been crippling me, sickening me."



"I Will Not Break" kicks off a new era for Disturbed and is the first release from their own label called Mother Culture Records. The song can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

While Disturbed has begun a new era, it's also recognizing its beginning. On Feb. 25, they kicked off a North American tour where they're celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Sickness by playing the album in its entirety. A full list of upcoming dates is below.

