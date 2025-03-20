Pop Evil’s Leigh Kakaty On “What Remains” , Resilience and Reinvention
Pop Evil Are WDHA Royalty! It’s Terrie Carr and since 2008, WDHA has loved this Michigan band and so have our listeners. Our memories of shows, events (Our Pop Evil…
Pop Evil Are WDHA Royalty!
It's Terrie Carr and since 2008, WDHA has loved this Michigan band and so have our listeners. Our memories of shows, events (Our Pop Evil pre-game was incredible in 2019 at The Raven Room)
Pop Evil is BACK- with their 8th release- "What Remains", and I recently caught up with my friend, their founder and frontman Leigh Kakaty about their undeniable evolution, resiliency, risk taking and rewards. PE is a band that doesn't compromise, and in this interview, Leigh discusses why. Their eighth release - "What Remains" is a heavy, personal timestamp of experience and revitalization, reinvention and Leigh is super excited to share it with the fans!
In this episode, Leigh covers putting this album together, band changes, hurdles, set lists and more.
Terrie Carr