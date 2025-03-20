Contests

Pop Evil’s Leigh Kakaty On “What Remains” , Resilience and Reinvention

Pop Evil Are WDHA Royalty! It’s Terrie Carr and since 2008, WDHA has loved this Michigan band and so have our listeners. Our memories of shows, events (Our Pop Evil…

Terrie Carr
GNGManagement

Pop Evil Are WDHA Royalty!

It's Terrie Carr and since 2008, WDHA has loved this Michigan band and so have our listeners. Our memories of shows, events (Our Pop Evil pre-game was incredible in 2019 at The Raven Room)

Pop Evil is BACK- with their 8th release- "What Remains", and I recently caught up with my friend, their founder and frontman Leigh Kakaty about their undeniable evolution, resiliency, risk taking and rewards. PE is a band that doesn't compromise, and in this interview, Leigh discusses why. Their eighth release - "What Remains" is a heavy, personal timestamp of experience and revitalization, reinvention and Leigh is super excited to share it with the fans!

In this episode, Leigh covers putting this album together, band changes, hurdles, set lists and more.

For more info and to order- Visit the bands website!

https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers

Rock On!

Terrie Carr

Pop Evil
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
