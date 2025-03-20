WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With Freddie Mercury From RBARI
Freddie Mercury Is looking To find “Somebody To Love” Check Out Freddie’s Video! It’s Terrie Carr and this week WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff has a sweet, energetic, 8 month old…
Freddie Mercury Is looking To find "Somebody To Love"
Check Out Freddie's Video!
It's Terrie Carr and this week WDHA's Rock N' Ruff has a sweet, energetic, 8 month old special needs Pug that is looking for a great home. And he is named after a rock icon!
Freddie Mercury is a young Pug pup who has a few special needs BUT you wpuld never know it when you meet him! Freddie has a neurological disorder, and is blind in one eye, however he is thriving in his foster home with Alex (who brought him to us) and is doing well on a simple, daily medication.
Alex, Freddie and TC
Freddie Loves Dogs, Cats and Everyone He Meets
And is VERY food motivated, loving his treats and playing with toys too. He's such a good boy, who goes on a three mile walk everyday with hi Foster Dad Alex, is fine riding in cars and is super smart learning tricks and new things. He's a social butterfly, and would make a great member of any pack!
For more information on Freddie Mercury - Visit the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge website
https://rbari.org
And as always - Opt To Adopt!
Terrie Carr