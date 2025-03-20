Contests

WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With Freddie Mercury From RBARI

Freddie Mercury Is looking To find “Somebody To Love” Check Out Freddie’s Video! It’s Terrie Carr and this week WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff has a sweet, energetic, 8 month old…

Freddie Mercury Is looking To find "Somebody To Love"

Check Out Freddie's Video!

It's Terrie Carr and this week WDHA's Rock N' Ruff has a sweet, energetic, 8 month old special needs Pug that is looking for a great home. And he is named after a rock icon!

Freddie Mercury is a young Pug pup who has a few special needs BUT you wpuld never know it when you meet him! Freddie has a neurological disorder, and is blind in one eye, however he is thriving in his foster home with Alex (who brought him to us) and is doing well on a simple, daily medication.

Freddie Loves Dogs, Cats and Everyone He Meets

And is VERY food motivated, loving his treats and playing with toys too. He's such a good boy, who goes on a three mile walk everyday with hi Foster Dad Alex, is fine riding in cars and is super smart learning tricks and new things. He's a social butterfly, and would make a great member of any pack!

For more information on Freddie Mercury - Visit the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge website

https://rbari.org

And as always - Opt To Adopt!

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
