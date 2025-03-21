Team DHA at Buffalo Wild Wings GO on April 1st

Come hang with Mike Anthony and Team DHA at Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Sparta on Tuesday April 1st!

GET THERE EARLY! The first 50 guest will receive 6 FREE wings for April 1st ONLY.

This is the grand opening of a new location at 4 N Village Blvd STE A within the Shops at North Village. We'll be there from 10:30a - 12:30p with your chance to win Rock the Park tickets EVERY 30 MINUTES! But you must be present to win.