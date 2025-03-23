All Mixed Up – A Conversation With Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion

Dion DiMucci has a rather impressive resume. He's a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, he has a street corner named after him in the Bronx, and he's one of only two American rock musicians featured on the cover of the Beatles "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

And he's on a very short list of artists identifiable by just one name. Of course we're speaking of the incredible Dion whose musical career has covered eight decades and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Dion's new book Dion: the Rock & Roll Philosopher contains a treasure trove of stories about his career, his faith, recovery, and life.

Dion joined me this morning on All Mixed Up to talk about all of this, plus a story or two from the old Bronx neighborhood that both he and I once called home.

King of the New York Streets - Dion



Dion Interview



Hymn To Him - Dion with Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

