All Mixed Up – A Conversation With Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion
Dion DiMucci has a rather impressive resume. He’s a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, he has a street corner named after him in the Bronx, and he’s one of…
Dion DiMucci has a rather impressive resume. He's a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, he has a street corner named after him in the Bronx, and he's one of only two American rock musicians featured on the cover of the Beatles "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."
And he's on a very short list of artists identifiable by just one name. Of course we're speaking of the incredible Dion whose musical career has covered eight decades and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.
Dion's new book Dion: the Rock & Roll Philosopher contains a treasure trove of stories about his career, his faith, recovery, and life.
Dion joined me this morning on All Mixed Up to talk about all of this, plus a story or two from the old Bronx neighborhood that both he and I once called home.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Two of Us - Aimee Mann and Michael Penn
Perfection - Badfinger
Selling the Drama - Live
Miss You When You're Gone - Myles Kennedy
Turning Back the Time - Foreigner
Only Time Will Tell - Asia
Africa - Toto
Breathless - Ringo Starr
Lighthouse - James Taylor
Learning To Fly - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Lady Picture Show - Stone Temple Pilots
Give Me Love - George Harrison
While My Guitar Gently Weeps - Beatles
Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks
Learn To Fly - Foo Fighters
If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Smithereens
Do It Again - Chris Cron
No Rain - Blind Melon
Learn How To Love - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Maybe It's You - Cowsills
Gold Dust Woman - Fleetwood Mac
Under the Bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers
King of the New York Streets - Dion
Dion Interview
Hymn To Him - Dion with Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
Walls Come Down - Seether
Dear Prudence - Siouxsie & the Banshees
Until the End of the World - U2
Waiting For Stevie - Pearl Jam
Heroes - Wallflowers
Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie
Far Behind - Candlebox
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.