Alex Lifeson On His Band Envy Of None, Finding A Musical Genius, and Rush 50
Being a lifelong Rush fan (I don't remember rock in my life without them) I was really excited to grab a few with one of the greatest guitar players on the planet from one of my favorite bands of all time to discuss his latest project Envy Of None, how they approached their second release STIJ(Ē)N WĀVZ, and why he trusted his guitar work and creative vision to a complete unknown who brought it all to life. Vocalist Maiah Wynne. How did Maiah become a part of the band? Alex tells us. Is Touring In The Cards? We get insight. Does the band Plan To Continue? We find out. The band's organic journey is really special. And so is the record.
Envy Of None Is-
Alex Lifeson,- Guitar
Alfio Annibalini, - Keyboards, Guitar
Andy Curran, - Bass
Maiah Wynne- Vocals
Envy Of None – Stygian Wavz
1. Not Dead Yet [03:29]
2. The Story [04:41]
3. Under The Stars [04:32]
4. Thrill Of The Chase [03:40]
5. Handle With Care [04:14]
6. That Was Then [03:46]
7. Raindrops [03:33]
8. New Trip [03:55]
9. Clouds [04:02]
10. The End [03:58]
11. Stygian Waves [03:37]
Here Comes Rush 50!
How is it 50 years? Rush Just released Rush 50- It's Incredible! WOWZA! Check Out The Track Listing Below
A 50-TRACK Super Deluxe Boxset including fan-requested unreleased tracks:
- Not Fade Away**
- You Can’t Fight It**
- Working Man (Vault Edition)**
- Need Some Love (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Canada – May 1974)**
- Before And After (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Canada– May 1974)**
- Bad Boy (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 1974)*
- Garden Road (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 1974)*
- Anthem (Live at Electric Lady Studios, New York – December 1974)*
- Fly By Night
- Bastille Day
- 2112: Overture / The Temples Of Syrinx
- By-Tor & The Snow Dog (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada – June 1976)
- Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada – June 1976)
- Closer To The Heart
- Xanadu (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London – February 1978)
- Drum Solo (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London – February 1978)
- The Trees (Vault Edition)*
- La Villa Strangiato (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Netherlands – June 1979)
- In The Mood (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Netherlands – June 1979)
- The Spirit Of Radio
- Natural Science (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester – June 1980)
- A Passage To Bangkok (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester – June 1980)
- Tom Sawyer
- Limelight (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – March 1981)
- Vital Signs (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – March 1981)
- YYZ (Live at The Forum, Montreal, Canada – March 1981)
- Subdivisions
- Red Sector A
- Witch Hunt (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – September 1984)
- New World Man (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – September 1984)
- The Big Money
- Time Stand Still
- Distant Early Warning (Live at NEC Arena, Birmingham – April 1988)
- Superconductor
- Dreamline
- Stick It Out
- Test For Echo
- The Rhythm Method (Live at World Music Theatre, Tinley Park, Illinois – June 1997)
- One Little Victory (Remixed)
- Cygnus X-1 (Live at Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro – November 2002)
- The Seeker
- Between The Wheels (Live at Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany – September 2004)
- The Main Monkey Business
- Workin’ Them Angels (Live at Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam – October 2007)
- Freewill (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 2011)
- Red Barchetta (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 2011)
- Headlong Flight
- Manhattan Project (Live at US Airways Center, Phoenix, Arizona; American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas; AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas – November 2012)
- Jacob’s Ladder (Live at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Canada – June 2015)
- What You’re Doing / Working Man / Garden Road (Live at the Forum, Los Angeles, California – August 2015)*
* Previously unreleased ** Previously unreleased on CD & LP
What an honor and a pleasure to talk music with Alex Lifeson. A dream come true.
Terrie Carr
