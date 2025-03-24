Contests

Alex Lifeson On His Band Envy Of None, Finding A Musical Genius, and Rush 50

Alex Lifeson Is A Living Legend Alex Lifeson- Wow! Being a lifelong Rush fan (I don’t remember rock in my life without them) I was really excited to grab a…

Terrie Carr

Alex Lifeson Is A Living Legend

Alex Lifeson- Wow!

Being a lifelong Rush fan (I don't remember rock in my life without them) I was really excited to grab a few with one of the greatest guitar players on the planet from one of my favorite bands of all time to discuss his latest project Envy Of None, how they approached their second release STIJ(Ē)N WĀVZ, and why he trusted his guitar work and creative vision to a complete unknown who brought it all to life. Vocalist Maiah Wynne. How did Maiah become a part of the band? Alex tells us. Is Touring In The Cards? We get insight. Does the band Plan To Continue? We find out. The band's organic journey is really special. And so is the record.

Envy Of None Is-

Alex Lifeson,- Guitar

 Alfio Annibalini, - Keyboards, Guitar

Andy Curran, - Bass

Maiah Wynne- Vocals

Envy Of None – Stygian Wavz
1. Not Dead Yet [03:29]
2. The Story [04:41]
3. Under The Stars [04:32]
4. Thrill Of The Chase [03:40]
5. Handle With Care [04:14]
6. That Was Then [03:46]
7. Raindrops [03:33]
8. New Trip [03:55]
9. Clouds [04:02]
10. The End [03:58]
11. Stygian Waves [03:37]

Here Comes Rush 50!

How is it 50 years? Rush Just released Rush 50- It's Incredible! WOWZA! Check Out The Track Listing Below

A 50-TRACK Super Deluxe Boxset including fan-requested unreleased tracks:

  1. Not Fade Away**
  2. You Can’t Fight It**
  3. Working Man (Vault Edition)**
  4. Need Some Love (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Canada – May 1974)**
  5. Before And After (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Canada– May 1974)**
  6. Bad Boy (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 1974)*
  7. Garden Road (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 1974)*
  8. Anthem (Live at Electric Lady Studios, New York – December 1974)*
  9. Fly By Night
  10. Bastille Day
  11. 2112: Overture / The Temples Of Syrinx
  12. By-Tor & The Snow Dog (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada – June 1976)
  13. Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada – June 1976)
  14. Closer To The Heart
  15. Xanadu (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London – February 1978)
  16. Drum Solo (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London – February 1978)
  17. The Trees (Vault Edition)*
  18. La Villa Strangiato (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Netherlands – June 1979)
  19. In The Mood (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Netherlands – June 1979)
  20. The Spirit Of Radio
  21. Natural Science (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester – June 1980)
  22. A Passage To Bangkok (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester – June 1980)
  23. Tom Sawyer
  24. Limelight (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – March 1981)
  25. Vital Signs (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – March 1981)
  26. YYZ (Live at The Forum, Montreal, Canada – March 1981)
  27. Subdivisions
  28. Red Sector A
  29. Witch Hunt (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – September 1984)
  30. New World Man (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada – September 1984)
  31. The Big Money
  32. Time Stand Still
  33. Distant Early Warning (Live at NEC Arena, Birmingham – April 1988)
  34. Superconductor
  35. Dreamline
  36. Stick It Out
  37. Test For Echo
  38. The Rhythm Method (Live at World Music Theatre, Tinley Park, Illinois – June 1997)
  39. One Little Victory (Remixed)
  40. Cygnus X-1 (Live at Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro – November 2002)
  41. The Seeker
  42. Between The Wheels (Live at Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany – September 2004)
  43. The Main Monkey Business
  44. Workin’ Them Angels (Live at Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam – October 2007)
  45. Freewill (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 2011)
  46. Red Barchetta (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 2011)
  47. Headlong Flight
  48. Manhattan Project (Live at US Airways Center, Phoenix, Arizona; American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas; AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas – November 2012)
  49. Jacob’s Ladder (Live at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Canada – June 2015)
  50. What You’re Doing / Working Man / Garden Road (Live at the Forum, Los Angeles, California – August 2015)*

* Previously unreleased  ** Previously unreleased on CD & LP

What an honor and a pleasure to talk music with Alex Lifeson. A dream come true.

Terrie Carr

Check out more interviews too- https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Alex LifesonRush
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: March 24
MusicThis Day in Rock History: March 24Sarah Bloomfield
Tickets to Final Black Sabbath Show Up for Charity Auction
MusicTickets to Final Black Sabbath Show Up for Charity AuctionErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
U2 singer and frontman Bono speaks on stage at the "The Fabelmans" wearing an all black suit
MusicThis Day in Rock History: March 21Sarah Bloomfield
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect