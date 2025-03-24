Contests

Celebrate National Cocktail Day

Mike Anthony
Whether you're a big craft beer drinker or wine connoisseur, today is the day to celebrate National Cocktail Day! There's quite a bit to choose from, so let's dive a little deeper and find out what you may want to have with your dinner tonight!

There are so many different cocktails out there.  Some restaurants have their own special concoctions, there are the classics that many people know……and then of course there’s about a hundred spins on the traditional ones you are already aware of.

So on this National Cocktail day, what will you be drinking?  A bottle of Miller Lite always hits the spot, but today it’s time to think out side the bottle…..or can.  What can you mix together to sip on as you unwind after work or spend the day relaxing?

As I said there are many options.  And sometimes our tastes change.  When I turned 21 and was headed to bars, if it was a cocktail for me, it was an Amaretto Sour.  I loved that sweetness and smooth feel.  Now, I still love those, but I think I overdid it.  Today, you’ll more likely find me downing a Mojito or some sort of Mule – probably Moscow! 

Next year?  Who knows.  It might be something completely different.  And that’s ok.  There’s no set drink for everyone and there’s no rules to what you can or can’t order or make for yourself.

That said, these are the most popular cocktails in the U.S., according to NielsenQ data:

  1. Margarita
  2. Martini
  3. Moscow Mule
  4. Espresso Martini
  5. Old Fashioned
  6. Mojito
  7. Long Island Iced Tea
  8. Spritz
  9. Mimosa
  10. Bellini

I love many of these.  However, I’ll admit they don’t all feel like a party in my mouth.  I’ve never enjoyed a Martini, despite their overwhelming popularity.  And trust me, I’ve tried so many flavors and variations…..they’re just not my drink.

If you’re looking to try a few of the most popular ones on this list, I can help with some recipes for you.  There are countless websites and books with recipes for drinks, but here’s a few you might enjoy.

Martini: Head here to find instructions on making a classic Martini - https://www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-a-classic-martini-240334

Moscow Mule: This has quickly become one of my go-to drinks.  Here’s a great recipe to enjoy (and it’s really easy!) - https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/237874/simple-moscow-mule/

Mojito: A great spring/Summer drink.  It’s got a great flavor and goes down smooth.  Check this recipe out! https://cookieandkate.com/classic-mojito-recipe/

Whatever you decide to go with, don’t worry about what everyone else is drinking.  Choose what you like, what you enjoy, and what is refreshing and fun for you!!

Mike AnthonyWriter
Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.
