ENTER ONLINE: Paula Poundstone

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Paula Poundstone at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 4th!

Born in Huntsville, Alabama, comedian Paula Poundstone got her start doing open-mic nights in 1979. In the early 80’s, she went on an unofficial tour of comedy club open-mic nights before landing in San Francisco. While performing there in 1984, she was discovered by Robin Williams who, not only encouraged her to move to Los Angeles, but also brought her on as a special guest when he hosted Saturday Night Live that year.

Due in part to Robin’s push into the spotlight, Paula Poundstone’s career started to take off through the latter half of the 1980s, earning her the American Comedy Award for “Best Female Stand-Up comic” in 1989. In 1990, she starred in her first HBO special Cats, Cops and Stuff that earned her a CableACE Award for “Best Standup Comedy Special”. This was followed by Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard which was taped on Harvard’s campus.

She began to earn more consistent on-air work, becoming a political correspondent for The Tonight Show during the 1992 presidential campaign and starting The Paula Poundstone Show on HBO which earned her a second CableACE Award in 1993, this time for “Best Program Interviewer”. Paula also did pieces for The Rosie O’Donnell Show in 1996, appeared on Hollywood Squares, made regular appearances on To Tell the Truth, and had a recurring role on Cybill.

More recently, Paula Poundstone has been involved often with NPR, appearing frequently on Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me, and started the Live from the Poundstone Institue science-comedy program with them in 2017. In 2018, she started the podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone” that also features Adam Felber in every episode. Paula is also an established writer, writing the books There Is Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say in 2006 and The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness in 2017. She also has written columns and articles for Mother Jones, The Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and more.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Tickets are on sale now at njpac.org.

Click HERE to check out .