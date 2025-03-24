ENTER ONLINE: Silversun Pickups

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Silversun Pickups at the Wellmont Theater on Saturday, August 23rd!

All the way from Los Angeles, Silversun Pickups is a rock group that has been making a name for themselves ever since 1994. The original four band members consisted of Brian Aubert on lead vocals and guitar, Nikki Monninger on lead vocals and bass guitar, Jack Kennedy on guitar, and Elvira Gonzalez on drums.

The band started playing together in 1994 at local clubs in Los Angeles and stayed together for several years until 2002 when Kennedy and Gonzalez left the band to focus on other projects. Taking their places were Chris Guanlao on drums and vocals and Joe Lester on keyboard and vocals.

In 2005, Silversun Pickups released their first studio-recorded EP titled Pikul. This EP included a mix of full-length songs and shorter interludes. The most popular song from this was their single “Kissing Families,” which was also their first music video for any of their recorded music.

Following Pikul was the band’s first full-length studio-recorded album, Carnavas (2006). This album gained the band a lot of attention, as it landed in the top 100 of the Billboard 200 charts. Their songs, “Lazy Eye,” and “Well Thought Out Twinkles” both landed in the top 10 of Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart. "Lazy Eye” was also featured in two different rock music inspired videogames. Other popular songs that this album included would be “Three Seed” and “Dream at Tempo 119.”

Their next album, Swoon, was released in 2009. This album featured some of their most well-known songs including “The Royal We,” “Substitution,” “Growing Old Is Getting Old,” “Sort Of,” and more. This same year, Silversun Pickups was also nominated for their very first Grammy for Best New Artist.

Throughout the next few years, the band released four more albums, Neck of the Woods (2012), Better Nature (2015), Widow’s Weeds (2019), and Physical Thrills (2022). Each of these albums continued to gain them even more success and established them even further as a strong rock group who know their sound and do not intend on slowing down any time soon.

