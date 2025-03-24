WIN ON-AIR: Def Leppard

Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Def Leppard at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 20th! One lucky winner will win an upgraded seat at the show!

Def Leppard is an English rock band that formed in 1976 and found commercial success through the 1980s. Their sophomore album released in 1981 called High ‘n’ Dry was produced by the legendary Mutt Lange. He helped the band define their hard rock style that led to arena rock fame. This album included the hit single “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”, which was one of the first music videos played on MTV in 1982. Their album Pyromania was released two years late in 1983 and included major hit singles like “Rock of Ages” and “Photograph”, and would later become certified Diamond by the RIAA.

A year later on New Years Eve 1984, drummer Rick Allen was in an auto accident the cost him his left arm. Def Leppard supported Allen as he adjusted his drumming techniques and utilized his feet along with his right arm on a custom drum kit. The band was able to continue and released their landmark album Hysteria in 1987 which included hits singles like “Animal”, “Hysteria”, “Armageddon It”, “Rocket”, and arguably their biggest hit “Pour Some Sugar On Me”. Hysteria would go on to surpass the RIAA's Diamond rating and currently sits at 12x Platinum.

Def Leppard has continued to be active both touring and recording. They have a total of 12 studio albums, along with 2 EPs, and 4 live albums, with their latest album, Diamond Star Halos released in 2022. However, they are working on number 13 eying a 2025 or 2026 release date and having already released the single "Just Like 73" featuring Tom Morello.

