Nine New Restaurants Join Bergen County’s Food Scene in 2025

Bergen County has seen nine new restaurants open their doors so far in 2025, bringing fresh flavors to local neighborhoods with everything from street tacos to Mediterranean dishes.

"Craft" will soon take over Craft Taco Company at 328 Kinderkamack Road in Westwood. TV star Michael Merida, who competed against Bobby Flay, serves up hits like mahi mahi tacos with tangy slaw and their signature crispy paneer topped with dill yogurt.

In Bergenfield, BentoMe opened shop at 78 Portland Avenue. This quick-service sushi spot serves up classic rolls and steamed dumplings for people in a hurry.

At 625 Rivervale Road, where Let's Meat Steakhouse used to be, Napoletano Wood Fired Pizza now serves up charred pies and packed calzones from their hot ovens.

Sparta Eats, run by George Gkouveris, brings Greek cooking to 500 River Street in Hackensack. Meanwhile, Paramus got its first taste of IEKEI-style ramen at EAK Ramen in Westfield Garden State Plaza, where rich broth simmers for almost 24 hours.

Spanish food lives on at El Cid, now owned by the Moreira family at 205 Paramus Road. The team from Nanni Ristorante bought both the space and its valuable liquor license.

Next week sees the opening of Frank's Franks and Things, a food truck in Bergenfield where chefs Franklyn "Friz" Reyes and Javier Gutierrez serve up Dominican-Mexican-American street food. Their chimi burgers and crispy yuca fries attract crowds every day.

The old Madeline's Petit Paris at 416 Tappan Road in Northvale became Mykos Estiatorio under Chef Giuseppe Agostino's leadership. Over in Westwood, Melt Toba at 250 Center Avenue serves up creative Pan-Asian food.