BRKN Love’s Justin Benlolo on Influences, The Program, & Singing Pop Songs

BRKN Love Is One Of The Coolest Bands Around

It's Terrie Carr and sometimes a band crosses your path, (or your ears) and you have to stop and take notice. One of those bands for me is Canadian rockers BRKN LOVE. Raw, Real, and Ready to Break Out.

BRKN Love Is

  • Justin Benlolo: Founder, singer, and guitarist.
  • Kyle Duke: Guitar.
  • Russell Holzman: Drums
  • Nick Katz: Bass.

It was amazing to catch up with their very interesting, rock star, frontman and founder Justin Benlolo.

What did I learn about Justin in our interview?- He's a Prince maniac (like me!), His supportive parents allowed him to drop out of school to pursue his dreams, He loves loud, authentic bands like Highly Suspect, AND his connection to singing hits with mega-songwriting hitmaker Desmond Child is a movie in the making! Justin is one of the most interesting interviews I did in a long time and I LOVE that the band is so new, building their fanbase so organically.

BRKN Love's new release THE PROGRAM is epic. Heavy, song-strong, killer guitar, I love it- And its single "Pulling Leeches" is getting lots of attention from WDHA listeners. It's a banger!

https://www.instagram.com/brknlovemusic

New music fuels us, feeds the soul and inspires the next generation to rock! Support the new bands you love- And I love these guys- give them a listen- I think you will too!

Check out more of my rocker interviews-

https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers

See You At The Next Show Friends!

BRKN LoveMusicreconnect with rockers
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
