BRKN Love’s Justin Benlolo on Influences, The Program, & Singing Pop Songs
BRKN Love Is One Of The Coolest Bands Around
It's Terrie Carr and sometimes a band crosses your path, (or your ears) and you have to stop and take notice. One of those bands for me is Canadian rockers BRKN LOVE. Raw, Real, and Ready to Break Out.
- Justin Benlolo: Founder, singer, and guitarist.
- Kyle Duke: Guitar.
- Russell Holzman: Drums
- Nick Katz: Bass.
It was amazing to catch up with their very interesting, rock star, frontman and founder Justin Benlolo.
What did I learn about Justin in our interview?- He's a Prince maniac (like me!), His supportive parents allowed him to drop out of school to pursue his dreams, He loves loud, authentic bands like Highly Suspect, AND his connection to singing hits with mega-songwriting hitmaker Desmond Child is a movie in the making! Justin is one of the most interesting interviews I did in a long time and I LOVE that the band is so new, building their fanbase so organically.
BRKN Love's new release THE PROGRAM is epic. Heavy, song-strong, killer guitar, I love it- And its single "Pulling Leeches" is getting lots of attention from WDHA listeners. It's a banger!
New music fuels us, feeds the soul and inspires the next generation to rock! Support the new bands you love- And I love these guys- give them a listen- I think you will too!
