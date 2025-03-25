Gavin Rossdale and Jack McBrayer are Pals Who Spend the Holidays Together

Fun fact: Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and 30 Rock actor Jack McBrayer are not only friends, but they also spend the holidays together.



Rossdale recently appeared on Dinner's on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson where he mentioned, "I'll give you a fun insight to Jack. Since I got divorced and was raising the kids on my own, he's come to every Christmas and Thanksgiving that I do with my kids."



Rossdale added, "We just had him for Christmas, we had him for Thanksgiving, and he, the last Thanksgiving, he sent in — I posted it on my Instagram a little while ago — but he sent me an invoice."



This invoice Rossdale shared was from Thanksgiving 2020. Among the items listed on the invoice were McBrayer's public appearance fee ($7,500), three photo ops ($100/each), and four Apollo Rossdale storytime fees ($75/each). Once various discounts and taxes were factored in, the invoice came to $11,312.13. McBrayer wrote on the invoice, "Hey! Just get this to me whenever you can. Thanks for your business!"



McBrayer is also a featured guest on Rossdale's new cooking show called Dinner With Gavin Rossdale. Other guests on the show include Serena Williams, Tom Jones, Selma Blair, and Common. The show's trailer can be seen below.