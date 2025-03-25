This Day in Rock History: March 25

On March 25, 1947, Sir Elton John was born in Pinner, England. It's hard to imagine what the rock music scene would be like today without this influential icon. Historically, he has played an important role in shaping rock music. If you're interested in learning more, read on. You'll discover an array of facts you can use to impress the rock fans in your life and expand your knowledge of the music genre you love.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These milestones from March 25 have transformed the rock music industry:

The Turtles' hit song "Happy Together," reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed there for three weeks. 1972: "A Horse With No Name" by the band America started a three-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart.

Cultural Milestones

Events from March 25 that significantly influenced rock music include:

Elvis Presley bought Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. He paid $102,500 for the property, which comprised 13.8 acres and a 10,266-square-foot mansion. 2007: On his 60th birthday, Elton John broke the record for most performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City. His 60th show at the venue was a historic moment for the rock music industry and the artist.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Every rock music lover should know these memorable recordings and performances from March 25:

At the RKO 58th Street Theatre in Manhattan, New York, The Who and Cream made their American stage debuts at a rock and roll extravaganza hosted by DJ Murray the K. 1970: Himi Hendrix released his live album Band of Gypsys, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard album chart. This was the legendary artist's first album without his original band, and it was recorded during two shows at the Fillmore East in New York City on Dec. 31, 1969, and Jan. 1, 1970.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music is what it is because of these events that happened on March 25:

After two years and 58 episodes, The Monkees aired their final show on NBC. Soon after, the band dissolved, with Peter Tork leaving later that year. 2022: While on tour in Bogotá, Columbia, Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins died of a drug overdose at the age of 50. He joined the band in 1997 and was a major influence on its sound and style.