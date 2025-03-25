Why You Might Have Less Energy Than You Used To

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine poses on the scale at an ceremonial weigh-in prior to their light heavyweights bout against Isaac Rodrigues of Brazil at Toshiba Plaza on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It seems that for many of us men, as we age, there's a reason as to why you might have less energy. Let's take a look at what might be going on!

I’m getting older – that seems to be just the way it goes for all of us. LOL. I don’t like it, but what can I do about it? Well, as a man, I guess there is one thing I need to handle – My testosterone levels. Do you handle yours? OR does your doctor do anything to bring them up?

It seems a lot of men are ignoring Low T symptoms. And I think I’m one of them. There was a new survey done that found almost a quarter of men with low testosterone levels put up with and even struggle with symptoms for five years before seeing a doctor. 85% of guys wait at least a year before seeking medical help.

Maybe that needs to change. As we age, don’t we want to feel good and have a bit of that youthful energy? I know I want that. But I might actually be part of the group of men who are putting off doing something about their Low T. The most common symptoms of Low T are decreased athletic ability, low libido, and low energy. I’ll be honest – I feel very lethargic and have felt that way for some time. And I don’t go hard with exercise or hit up the gym and show off my athletic ability. Maybe, just maybe it’s the effects of low testosterone on me.

This survey that was done also found the delay in seeking out treatment for low testosterone is even worse in men over 50 who are nearly TWICE as likely to postpone treatment. Twice!!! Why would we as men put this off? Don’t we want to feel good? I know I do. And just reading and writing about this matter has made me want to speak with my doc about it at my next visit. You should too…..if you think you might be dealing with it.