Steven Tyler is one of the greatest frontmen. Today is his birthday and I want to take a look at 5 amazing Aerosmith Songs for Steven Tyler's Birthday!

I love celebrating rockers’ birthdays. They seem to never age – I mean they actually do, but they’re larger than life and seem to always have that energy and attitude that we know and love. As we say Happy Birthday to Steven Tyer today it’s bittersweet to me.

Now, you might disagree, but I really wanted one last Aerosmith farewell tour. It would have been nice to see the band perform one last time and think about all of the memories their music conjures up for me. But sadly, Steven Tyler is still recovering from his throat issues and wouldn’t be able to take the band out on the road. To me, even though I’ve seen them rock out plenty of times……I just wanted one more!!!!

Nevertheless, you really can’t ever say it definitely won’t happen. A year from now, he might feel good and maybe they’ll play a handful of shows. OK, so maybe that’s wishful thinking, but again, you really never know.

Regardless, as of now, we can’t focus on the live shows. What we can focus on is the music and legacy Aerosmith has created over this long history.

So……let’s take a look at 5 amazing Aerosmith songs that are perfect to celebrate Steven Tyler’s Birthday.

Seasons Of Wither: This is a really haunting kind of track. It's got a vibe all it's own, but is so intriguing and has some awesome earlier vocals from Tyler!

2. Rats In The Cellar: It's hard to find a bad song from "Rocks". What a great album. And this one is a high energy banger! So much fun!

3. Livin' On The Edge: This song from "Get A Grip" is a great 90's rocker from the band. Big, Anthemic, and catchy as all get out. It's a cool tune with a really interesting video too!

4. What It Takes: I wanted to put a ballad on here. This one just brings it. It's still rocking. Great heart-felt lyrics and it's not so shmaltzy that it becomes hard to bear. It's a power ballad to be reckoned with!