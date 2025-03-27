It's fun to have the tv on while a baseball game is going and you get to hear some cool music. So let's take a look at 5 Baseball Walk Up Songs That Rock!

Baseball fans are rejoicing as it’s MLB’s Opening Day today. We’ll see so many great matchups throughout the season. Of course you have fans that are hopeful for their team’s success as well as those who believe there team doesn’t stand a chance of heading to the World Series.

One really cool thig is the walk-up songs in baseball. That’s the song that plays for a specific player who’s coming up to bat or a pitcher that’s coming in to take over. There’s some players past and present that have had some really cool songs play when they come out and I love that!

YOUR WALK UP SONG

It actually got me thinking- what would my walk up song be in my everyday? Or, do you know yours? It could be used when you show up to work to start the day. Maybe, when you enter a room it starts to play. Or just follows you around or plays when you meet someone. That would be a cool and very defining characteristic for each of us.

Listener Kelley emailed me when I asked the question on air and suggested her song be “When Legends Rise” by Godsmack. I thought that was a really cool one. For me, I might go with Fuel by Metallica. But my tastes change daily, so it’s really difficult to pick one. I also think Rock N Roll All Night from Kiss could be a fun tune for me.

How about we take a look at 5 of the best baseball walk up songs:

TOP SONGS!

Jimi Hendrix – Voodoo Child used by Mike Piazza

A great riff with a bit of trippiness to it, not unlike the rest of the Hendrix catalog. It’s fun and just rockin’!

2. Metallica - Enter Sandman Used by Mariano Rivera & Billy Wagner

Just such a cool, iconic tune. Really made famous in the NY metro area and beyond. Mariano is the Sandman and it's so great that he wound up using this tune!

3. The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil Used By Jerry Blevins.

Jerry, a lefty reliever comes in to one of the greatest rock songs of all time. A legendary band with one of their most iconic songs.

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Can't Stop Used By Anthony Russo

A really cool and powerful Peppers tune. It picks up and gets more funky and rockin as it goes. Rizzo chose well!

5. Ozzy Osboune - Crazy Train Used by Chipper Jones