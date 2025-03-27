Kirk Hammett on Metallica and Retirement

Retirement and farewell tours have seemingly been a low-key theme in the rock world in the past few years, but the idea of hanging 'em up is nowhere in sight for Metallica. Guitarist Kirk Hammett told Rolling Stone about Metallica's future, "As long as we have our health and our mind, I think we can just keep on going." Hammett detailed how he remains physically active at age 62 and how he still feels "like I'm still somewhere in my thirties." He noted that he meditates and does yoga every day. Hammett also regularly surfs, runs/walks, and goes for bike rides. Frankly, hearing how active he is makes some of us feel...well...lazy. But, hey! Good for Kirk! Honestly, he doesn't seem anywhere near 62 to us.

In other Metallica news: The iconic metal band announced earlier this month that they partnered with Apple for a "new Apple Immersive concert experience."



In a press release from Apple, the film Metallica is the latest content edition for exclusive use on their Apple Vision Pro device. The VR concert film was filmed during the band's stop in Mexico City during their ongoing M72 World Tour.



Apple notes, "This remarkable storytelling format is only possible on Apple Vision Pro, with ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio to give viewers unprecedented access to James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo — from vantage points as close up as the famed Snake Pit, to wide-angle views of the band’s energetic performance in the round."



Lars Ulrich said in a statement about the exclusive concert film, "Game changing is putting it lightly. Seeing our concert like that, along with the energy of the Mexico City fans — it’s very immersive, and it’s super fun. We’ve always been interested in pushing the boundaries, and 'Metallica' on Apple Vision Pro is exactly that."



Of course, the catch is that this film is only available for those who own an Apple Vision Pro, which retails for a whopping $3,499 or in a 12-month installment plan of $291.58/month. That kind of price point will put this experience out of reach for many Metallica fans. However, if you have that kind of money to burn, go for it.



For fans looking to see what the fuss is all about but don't want to pull the trigger on buying the device (and who could blame you?), you can book an Apple Vision Pro demo at your local Apple Store here.