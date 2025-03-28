6 Killer New Bangers From Rock’s Loud Ladies
Let's bang It Out! With Women In Rock
It's Terrie Carr, and as Women's History Month closes, I'm passing on some incredible new music that has come our way that you may not know about. These loud ladies need to be heard- and there is so much talent on this list, it's amazing.
My list is diverse, sounds, textures, songs, and flavors, and I'm always inspired to bring new tunes, new listening experiences, and new discoveries to my audience. I've included new albums, new singles, AND new rockers!
Solo artists, bands, heavy, progressive, raw- This list has it all. Thanks, ladies.........
You can always hit me up with your suggestions at TC@WDHAFM.COM
Check Out the List Of Loud Ladies Below
1. Dorothy- The Way
Dorothy released her fourth record on March 14th. It's her best yet. Song is strong, passionate, and personal - it's a TC favorite.
2. Evanescence - Afterlife
Featured on the "Devil May Cry" soundtrack for Netflix, the bands' first song in 4 years doesn't disappoint. Amy Lee states a new record is coming. I hope so.
3. Spiritbox- Perfect Soul
The second release from Canadian metal band Spiritbox led by Courtney LaPlante is a departure from their first and amazing- See you at the sold-out Wellmont show on 4/15.
4. Soraia-
Philadelphia garage rock Queen Zou Zou Mansour and her band Soraia return with a BANG with "So Holy", a straight-ahead, in-your-face, raw, rocker. It's everything I love about this band.
5. The Pretty Wild- Button Eyes
It's a family affair with sisters Jyl and Jules, proving that the future of metal is beyond alive and very, very well! This is a band to watch, with a new record deal and slots on some monster tours this summer.
Envy Of None- Stygian Waves
Led by the masterful Myaia Wynne, (who bandmate Alex Lifeson- yes, that Alex Lifeson calls a GENIUS) Stygian Waves is the second release from the band and a musical journey that you can't miss!
Check Out My Interview with Alex Lifeson
Band links below!
